Standard Graphite Corp.

Standard Graphite gab heute die Entdeckung einer neuen Graphitzone im östlichen Teil des Graphitprojekts Mousseau East im kanadischen Quebec bekannt. Die neue Zone wurde östlich des Sees Oat Lake entdeckt. Chris Bogart, Präsident und CEO des Unternehmens, erklärte: "Diese kürzliche Entdeckung könnte starke Auswirkungen auf das Projekt haben, aus [...]
Standard Graphite ist erfreut, bekanntzugeben, dass es beim Konzessionsgebiet Little Bryan TDEM-Vermessungen durchgeführt hat. Die Interpretation der Flugvermessungen über dem Projekt Little Bryan hat weitere Erkenntnisse zu den aktuellen mineralisierten Zonen und ihren Erweiterungen geliefert. Die Vermessungen haben ebenfalls neue beachtliche [...]
Choom™ is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd. In connection with the acquisition, the Company has changed its name to "Choom Holdings Inc." The Company has received conditional approval to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange and, subject to obtaining final approval of [...]
Standard Graphite today announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the delisting of the Companys common shares. The Company anticipates applying to the TSX Venture Exchange to delist the Shares, further announces that the Company intends to apply to list its Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company believes [...]
Standard Graphite is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd. and its shareholders pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Medi-Can. About Medi-Can Medi-Can, a cannabis production licence applicant under Health Canada's Access to [...]
Standard Graphite is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Marapharm Inc., a licensed producer (LP) applicant under Health Canada's "Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations". Private Placement The Company also announces that it is undertaking a non-brokering private placement to raise $1,000,000 of [...]
Standard Graphiteis pleased to announce that it has signed a Mineral Property Option Agreement with SOQUEM pursuant to which Standard has been granted an option to earn 50% interest in Philibert Gold Project in Quebec. Chris Bogart, President and CEO states, "The Philibert Property represents a significant milestone in our strategy to build [...]