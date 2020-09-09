The Administrators refer to our previous announcement dated 24 February 2015 advising of the assignment of Company's secured debt from Sprott Resource Lending Partnership to Hamilton Place Associates LLC. Further to that assignment, the Administrators advise that on 23 March 2015, HPA made an application to the Federal Court of Australia seeking [...]
Perth, Western Australia: Lachlan Star Ltd. ACN 000 759 535. Chairman of the Board/Company Director Resignation. Lachlan Star advises of the resignation of Mr Peter Babin as Chairman of the Board/Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 18 March 2015.
Gold miner, Lachlan Star Ltd. filed the following announcement with the ASX today; Notification of Extension of Convening Period: The Administrators wish to advise that, as contemplated at the first meeting of the Company's creditors held on 25 February 2015, they have sought and obtained orders from Master Sanderson in the Supreme Court of Western [...]
Gold mine Lachlan wishes to advise the following; The Administrators refer to the Company's announcement of 13 February 2015 and provide the following update with respect to the Company: Request for relief from financial reporting obligations. The Administrators have today notified ASIC that they intend to rely on class order relief with respect to [...]
DELISTING REVIEW - Lachlan Star Ltd. TSX is reviewing the Ordinary Shares (Symbol: LSA) of the Company with respect to meeting the requirements for continued listing pursuant to the Expedited Review Process. The Ordinary Shares are suspended from trading immediately.