Suncor Energy Inc. startete Anfang Oktober ein Übernahmeangebot für alle ausstehenden Aktien von Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. für insgesamt circa 4,3 Mrd. C$. Den Aktionären von Canadian Oil Sands wird pro Aktie des Unternehmens 0,25 einer Suncor-Aktie geboten. Unter Berücksichtigung von Canadian Oil Sands' geschätzten Nettoschulden in Höhe von 2,3 Mrd [...]
Suncor and Canadian Oil Sands announced today that Suncor's acquisition of COS has been completed following shareholder approval of an amalgamation agreement at a special meeting of COS shareholders this morning. Suncor, through a wholly owned subsidiary, acquired 76,752,122 COS shares (representing approximately 15.8 per cent of the outstanding [...]
Emera Inc. to Replace Canadian Oil Sands in the S&P/TSX 60 Index Following Suncor Energy Transaction. S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices: The shareholders of Canadian Oil Sands have accepted a takeover bid from Suncor Energy. Shareholders of Canadian Oil Sands will receive 0.28 [...]
Canadian Oil Sands today announced the new membership of the COS Board of Directors and senior leadership team. Effective immediately, COS Board is now composed of the following individuals: Ernest F.H. (Harry) Roberts, Chair Maureen McCaw Mel Benson Steve Reynish Alister Cowan Effective immediately, COS senior leadership team is now composed of [...]
