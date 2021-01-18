Menü
Carbon Energy Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
Februar 2020
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Carbon Energy Ltd. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Carbon Energy Ltd.

  • Marktkommentare über Metex Resources Limited
    Metex meldet für das Juniquartal (Juniquartal 2006) Fortschritte bei der Entwicklung des Bloodwood Creek Kohleprojekts. Das Projekt wird in einem 50/50 Joint Venture mit CSIRO entwickelt. Dabei soll aus der Kohle mit einem neuartigen Verfahren untertage ein Gas gewonnen werden, das in einer konventionellen Anlage verwendet werden kann. Erste [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.10.2007
    von Martin Siegel

Nachrichten, englisch zu Carbon Energy Ltd.


