Azimuth Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
Juli 2013
Übernahme
Troy Resources Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Azimuth Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Troy Resources Ltd. statt.

  • Troy Resources plant Übernahme von Azimuth Resources
    Der Goldproduzent Troy Resources gab gestern Informationen zu einem Übernahmeangebot für Azimuth Resources bekannt. Demnach wird Troy alle ausgegebenen Aktien von Azimuth erwerben. Die Azimuth-Aktionäre erhalten 1 neue Troy-Aktie für 5,695 Azimuth-Aktien. Das Angebot bewertet Azimuth mit 0,437 AUD je Aktie.
    28.03.2013
    von Minenportal.de

