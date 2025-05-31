Azimuth Resources Ltd.

Der Goldproduzent Troy Resources gab gestern Informationen zu einem Übernahmeangebot für Azimuth Resources bekannt. Demnach wird Troy alle ausgegebenen Aktien von Azimuth erwerben. Die Azimuth-Aktionäre erhalten 1 neue Troy-Aktie für 5,695 Azimuth-Aktien. Das Angebot bewertet Azimuth mit 0,437 AUD je Aktie.
Troy Resources is pleased to advise that it has completed the compulsory acquisition of all outstanding shares in Azimuth Resources following its successful off-market takeover offer. Troy now holds 100% of the shares in Azimuth. Former Azimuth shareholders, whose shares were acquired under the compulsory acquisition process, will be posted a claim [...]
Troy Resources is pleased to advise that as at close of trading on the ASX on 10 July 2013, Troy's relevant interest in Azimuth Resources was 93.97%. Troy will now proceed to acquire the remaining Azimuth shares under the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The compulsory acquisition will be on the same terms as [...]
Azimuth Resources hereby advises that following the issue of shares and/or unlisted options by Troy Resources Limited as consideration for the unlisted options of Azimuth in accordance with an Options Exchange Deed entered into with each Azimuth Optionholder, the Company has today cancelled all outstanding unlisted options. The issued capital of [...]
Azimuth Resources is pleased to announce that gold producer Troy Resources Limited has declared its takeover offer of Azimuth free from all conditions. As at 2.00pm (Sydney time) on 2 July 2013, Troy's voting power (plus acceptance instructions under the Institutional Acceptance Facility) was 78.23%. As the offer has now been declared [...]
