Midlands Minerals Corp. und Alder Resources Ltd. gaben am vergangenen Freitag den Abschluss der Unternehmenszusammenführung bekannt. Midlands hat alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alder zum Preis von 1,81 Midlands-Aktien vor Konsolidierung je Alder-Aktie erwerben. Der Name des Unternehmens wurde in Rosita Mining Corporation geändert. Die Aktien von [...]
Midlands Minerals Corp. gab bekannt, dass die Aktionäre des Unternehmens einer Reihe von Übereinkünften zugestimmt haben, die Midlands mit Alder Resources Ltd. im Rahmen einer Vereinbarung zur Unternehmenszusammenführung getroffen hatte. Der Vereinbarung zufolge wird Midlands Minerals alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alder zum Preis von 1,81 nicht [...]
Midlands Minerals and Alder Resources are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition by Midlands of all of the outstanding common shares of Alder by way of a plan of arrangement. Under the Arrangement, shareholders of Alder will receive consideration of 1.81 of a common share of Midlands per Alder Share, calculated [...]
Midlands Minerals is pleased to announce that at the shareholders' meeting held on July 20, 2015, shareholders of Midlands have approved various matters to be completed by Midlands in connection with the completion of the plan of arrangement involving Midlands and Alder Resources, which was previously announced on May 28, 2015. Under the [...]
Midlands Minerals and Alder Resources issued a press release on May 28, 2015 announcing that Midlands proposes to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Alder pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). In the press release, it was also announced that Midlands would hold a meeting of its shareholders [...]
Alder Resources is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of the shareholders and warrantholders of the Company held on July 8, 2015, the Securityholders approved the previously announced acquisition by Midlands Minerals of all of the outstanding common shares of Alder by way of a plan of arrangement. The Arrangement was approved by the [...]
Alder Resources announces that it has entered into shares-for-debt settlement agreements whereby Alder will issue 5,484,564 common shares at a deemed price of five cents per share in full settlement of dated accounts payables in the amount of $251,958.30 related to a shared services consulting agreement and $22,269.90 related to an outstanding loan [...]