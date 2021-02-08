Menü
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Alder Resources Ltd.

Alder Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2015
Übernahme
King Global Ventures Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Alder Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch King Global Ventures Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Alder Resources Ltd.

  • Midlands Minerals schließt Übernahme von Alder Resources ab
    Midlands Minerals Corp. und Alder Resources Ltd. gaben am vergangenen Freitag den Abschluss der Unternehmenszusammenführung bekannt. Midlands hat alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alder zum Preis von 1,81 Midlands-Aktien vor Konsolidierung je Alder-Aktie erwerben. Der Name des Unternehmens wurde in Rosita Mining Corporation geändert. Die Aktien von [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Midlands Minerals: Update zur Fusion mit Alder Resources
    Midlands Minerals Corp. gab bekannt, dass die Aktionäre des Unternehmens einer Reihe von Übereinkünften zugestimmt haben, die Midlands mit Alder Resources Ltd. im Rahmen einer Vereinbarung zur Unternehmenszusammenführung getroffen hatte. Der Vereinbarung zufolge wird Midlands Minerals alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Alder zum Preis von 1,81 nicht [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Alder Resources Ltd.


weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap