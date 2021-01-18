Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. meldete heute den Abschluss der Übernahme von Calico Resources Corp. entsprechend der am 14. März 2016 getroffenen Vereinbarung. Die Aktionäre beider Unternehmen hatten der Übernahme bei Sondersitzungen am 29. Juni mit großer Mehrheit zugestimmt. Im Rahmen der Transaktion hat Paramout insgesamt 7.171.209 Aktien an die [...]
Calico Resources Corp. und Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. gaben heute den Abschluss einer Übernahmevereinbarung bekannt, derzufolge Paramount allen ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Calico erwerben wird. Die Aktionäre von Calico Resources sollen demnach für jede Calico-Aktie 0,07 Stammaktien von Paramount Gold Nevada erhalten.
Seabridge Gold teilte am Freitag mit, dass das Unternehmen durch sein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen Seabridge Gold weitere 2.896.000 Stammaktien von Calico Resources erworben hat. Der Erwerb erfolgte durch die Ausübung von Sonderwarrants. Die erworbenen Aktien entsprechen einem Anteil von 4,4% aller ausstehenden Aktien Calicos. Damit hält [...]
Calico Resourcesis pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced business combination with Paramount Gold Nevada , pursuant to which Paramount has acquired all of the common shares of Calico by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, holders of Calico Shares are entitled to [...]
Calico Resources is pleased to announce that it has received final approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court for its proposed business combination with aramount Gold Nevada, to be completed by way of plan of arrangement. Calico currently anticipates the closing of the Arrangement to occur on or about July 7, 2016, subject to the satisfaction [...]
Calico is pleased to announce that shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed business combination with Paramount Gold Nevada to be completed by way of plan of arrangement at the annual and special general meeting of shareholders of Calico held on June 29, 2016 at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP in Vancouver. Shareholder Approval The [...]
Calico Resources is pleased to announce that it has filed a management information circular and related proxy materials in advance of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Calico to be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. to seek approval of, among other things, the Arrangement. The Circular is now being mailed to shareholders [...]
Calico Resources and Paramount Gold Nevada are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement dated March 14, 2016 pursuant to which Paramount has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Calico by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia [...]