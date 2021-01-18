Menü
Calypso Uranium Corp.

Calypso Uranium Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2013
Übernahme
U3O8 Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Calypso Uranium Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch U3O8 Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Calypso Uranium Corp.

  • U3O8 Corp. kauft Calypso Uranium Corp.
    Calypso Uranium Corporation gab gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung mit U3O8 Corporation bekannt, wonach U3O8 Corp. alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Calypso für insgesamt 3,8 Mio. CAD, zahlbar in Aktien von U3O8 Corp., übernehmen wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhalten die Aktionäre von Calypso 0,40 einer Stammaktie von U3O8 Corp. pro [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.03.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Calypso Uranium Corp.


