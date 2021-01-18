Calypso Uranium Corporation gab gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung mit U3O8 Corporation bekannt, wonach U3O8 Corp. alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Calypso für insgesamt 3,8 Mio. CAD, zahlbar in Aktien von U3O8 Corp., übernehmen wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion erhalten die Aktionäre von Calypso 0,40 einer Stammaktie von U3O8 Corp. pro [...]
U3O8 and Calypso Uranium are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Calypso by U3O8 Corp. The Acquisition expands U3O8 Corp's strategic land position around the state-owned Cerro Solo and Sierra Pintada uranium deposits in Argentina and adds approximately $3.3 million in working capital.
Calypso Uranium is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Calypso by U3O8 was approved at Calypso's annual general and special meeting of shareholders today. The acquisition of Calypso by U3O8 through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, British Columbia, was announced on March 11, 2013. Under the terms of [...]
Calypso Uranium is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with U3O8 whereby U3O8 Corp. will acquire, through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, British Columbia, all of the outstanding common shares of Calypso for total consideration of approximately C$3.8 million payable in shares [...]
U3O8 Corp. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Calypso Uranium Corp. The acquisition will expand U3O8 Corp's strategic land position around the state-owned Cerro Solo and Sierra Pintada uranium deposits in Argentina and adds about $3.3 million in cash in exchange for 20,252,327 common shares of U3O8 Corp.
Calypso Uranium is issuing this news release as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission and to clarify previous disclosure. The Company's La Pintada Project is located in Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company's website previously included disclosure of a uranium resource estimate for the La Pintada Project.