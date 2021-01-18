Callinan Royalties Corp.

Altius Minerals und Callinan Royalties haben den Anfang März gemeldeten Zusammenschluss erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Im Rahmen der Transaktion hat Altius alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Callinan erworben. Die Aktionäre erhielten pro Callinan-Stammaktie 0,163 einer Altius-Stammaktie sowie 0,203 CAD in bar.
Callinan Royalties gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen im vergangenen Quartal per 30. Juni Royaltyzahlungen von HudBay Minerals Inc. über insgesamt 2,2 Mio. $ erhalten hat. Diese beinhalten eine 6%-Royalty auf den Nettogewinn HudBays sowie eine Produktionsroyalty von 0,25 $ je Tonne Erz. Die Royalties beziehen sich auf die 777-Mine sowie die [...]
Callinan Royalties Corporation hab heute bekannt, dass eine Quartalsdividende von 0,02 $ je Stammaktie für das zum 31. Dezember 2013 endende Quartal ausgezahlt wird. Die Zahlung erfolgt um den 15. Januar 2014 an alle Aktionäre per 31. Dezember 2013. Weiterhin veröffentlichte das Unternehmen die Ergebnisse für das am 30. September 2013 geendete [...]
Callinan Royalties veröffentlichte gestern für das vierte Quartal sowie das gesamte Finanzjahr, geendet am 30. Juni 2013, seine Finanzergebnisse. Demnach belief sich der Nettogewinn des Unternehmens für das Finanzjahr 2013 auf 8,9 Mio. $, verglichen zu einem Nettogewinn von 20,1 Mio. $ im Vorjahr. Der Nettogewinn je Aktie (voll verwässert und [...]
Callinan Royalties gab am Freitag bekannt, dass der Vorstand des Unternehmens für das zum 30. September 2013 endende Quartal eine Dividende in Höhe von 2 Cents je Stammaktie erklärt hat. Zahlbar ist diese voraussichtlich am 15. Oktober 2013 an alle Aktionäre per 30. September. Während des Juniquartals erhielt Callinan von HudBay Minerals Inc [...]
Altius Minerals and Callinan Royalties have successfully completed the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby Altius has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Callinan. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each former Callinan shareholder is entitled to receive 0.163 of an Altius common share and C$0.203 in cash for each [...]
Callinan Royalties is pleased to announce that the Special Resolution to approve its Plan of Arrangement with Altius Minerals Corp., presented at its special meeting held on April 28, 2015, was approved by its shareholders, with 61.44% of its shares issued and outstanding represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
Callinan Royalties is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the resolution to approve the plan of arrangement between Callinan and Altius Minerals. The resolution will be considered at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders of Callinan to be held at [...]
Callinan Royalties today announces the SEDAR filing and mailing of the shareholder meeting materials for the previously announced Plan of Arrangement with Altius Minerals. As Callinan announced by press release on March 5, 2015, this is a friendly transaction recommended by Callinan's Board, whereby Altius will acquire each outstanding Callinan [...]
Altius Minerals and Callinan Royalties today announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Altius will acquire all outstanding securities of Callinan pursuant to a plan of arrangement. This transaction results in the creation of a diversified mining royalty company leader. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Altius will [...]