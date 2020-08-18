Superior Gold Inc. meldete gestern den aktuellen Stand der mineralischen Reserven und Ressourcen am Goldprojekt Plutonic per 31. Dezember 2017. Das Projektgebiet Plutonic in Westaustralien setzt sich zusammen aus dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Untertagebau Plutonic und dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Tagebau Hermes, sowie dem Anteil am Joint [...]
Nighthawk Gold und Superior Copper meldeten am Freitag den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Transaktion. Gemäß Vereinbarung haben Superior Copper und eine Tochtergesellschaft von Nighthawk fusioniert. Im Rahmen der Übernahme hat Nighthawk alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Superior erworben. Das fusionierte [...]
Nighthawk Gold Corp. und Superior Copper Corp. meldeten gestern, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen haben, derzufolge Superior Copper mit einer Tochtergesellschaft von Nighthawk fusionieren wird. Im Rahmen der Übernahme wird Nighthawk alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien des Kupferproduzenten aufkaufen.
Superior Copper veröffentlichte gestern die aktuellsten Probenergebnisse, die das Sommerbohrprogramm 2014 beim zu 100% eigenen gleichnamigen Superior-Projekt hervorbrachten. Im Diamantbohrloch SPC-14-07 stieß das Unternehmen demnach auf ein anomales Kupfervorkommen über eine Weite von 57,12 m. Für die beiden Bohrlöcher SPC-14-08 und -10 wurden [...]
Superior Copper teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen 3.025.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, davon 1.750.000 bestimmten seiner Direktoren und leitenden Angestellten. Die übrigen 1.275.000 Optionen wurden Beratern des Unternehmens gewährt. Ausübbar sind diese allesamt über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren. Der Ausübungspreis beträgt 0,20 $ je Aktie [...]
Nighthawk Gold and Superior Copper are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced amalgamation involving Superior, Nighthawk and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nighthawk, whereby Nighthawk has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Superior. The newly amalgamated ...
Superior Copper is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the shareholders of Superior overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution to approve the business combination of Superior with Nighthawk Gold, pursuant to which Nighthawk will acquire all of the common
Superior Copper is pleased to announce that, further to the joint press release of Superior and Nighthawk Gold dated February 25, 2016, Superior has filed a management information circular and related proxy materials with the Canadian securities regulators in advance of its special meeting of shareholders to approve the various matters relating to [...]
Nighthawk Gold and Superior Copper are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement dated as of February 24, providing for the acquisition by Nighthawk of Superior by way of a three‐cornered amalgamation. Shareholders of Superior representing 21.1% of the common shares of Superior issued and outstanding have entered into [...]
Superior Copper announces that recent drilling, initiated on November 16, 2015, supports the proposed structural model at its 100% held Superior Project, located on the Trans-Canada Highway 85 kilometers north of Sault Ste. Marie. Multiple zones of open-space, quartz-carbonate veins were intersected at angles that agree with the proposed model in [...]