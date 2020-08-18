Menü
Superior Copper Corp.

Superior Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2016
Übernahme
Nighthawk Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Superior Copper Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Nighthawk Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Superior Copper Corp.

  • Superior Gold: Erhöhung der Reserven und Ressourcen zum Jahresende 2017
    Superior Gold Inc. meldete gestern den aktuellen Stand der mineralischen Reserven und Ressourcen am Goldprojekt Plutonic per 31. Dezember 2017. Das Projektgebiet Plutonic in Westaustralien setzt sich zusammen aus dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Untertagebau Plutonic und dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Tagebau Hermes, sowie dem Anteil am Joint [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.04.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Nighthawk Gold schließt Übernahme von Superior Copper Corp. ab
    Nighthawk Gold und Superior Copper meldeten am Freitag den erfolgreichen Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Transaktion. Gemäß Vereinbarung haben Superior Copper und eine Tochtergesellschaft von Nighthawk fusioniert. Im Rahmen der Übernahme hat Nighthawk alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Superior erworben. Das fusionierte [...]
    weiterlesen
    30.05.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Nighthawk Gold plant Übernahme von Superior Copper Corp.
    Nighthawk Gold Corp. und Superior Copper Corp. meldeten gestern, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen haben, derzufolge Superior Copper mit einer Tochtergesellschaft von Nighthawk fusionieren wird. Im Rahmen der Übernahme wird Nighthawk alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien des Kupferproduzenten aufkaufen.
    weiterlesen
    26.02.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Superior Copper Corp. schneidet 8,27 m mit 1,18% Kupfer
    Superior Copper veröffentlichte gestern die aktuellsten Probenergebnisse, die das Sommerbohrprogramm 2014 beim zu 100% eigenen gleichnamigen Superior-Projekt hervorbrachten. Im Diamantbohrloch SPC-14-07 stieß das Unternehmen demnach auf ein anomales Kupfervorkommen über eine Weite von 57,12 m. Für die beiden Bohrlöcher SPC-14-08 und -10 wurden [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.11.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Superior Copper Corp. gewährt Aktienoptionen
    Superior Copper teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen 3.025.000 Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, davon 1.750.000 bestimmten seiner Direktoren und leitenden Angestellten. Die übrigen 1.275.000 Optionen wurden Beratern des Unternehmens gewährt. Ausübbar sind diese allesamt über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren. Der Ausübungspreis beträgt 0,20 $ je Aktie [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Superior Copper Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


