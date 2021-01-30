Caribbean Resources Corp.

Pacific Coal Resources gab kürzlich die Ergebnisse des zum 30. Juni geendeten zweiten Quartals bekannt. Diesen zufolge produzierte das Unternehmen während der drei Monate von April bis Juni insgesamt 284.262 Tonnen Kohle, was gegenüber dem ersten Quartal (276.744 Tonnen) eine Steigerung um 3% entspricht. Gegenüber dem vergleichbaren [...]
Pacific Coal Resources veröffentlichte gestern ein operatives Update, aus welchem hervorgeht, dass das Unternehmen im vierten Quartal letzten Jahres bei seinen beiden Minen La Caypa und Cerro Largo 299.663 Tonnen Kohle produziert hat. Hiervon wurden 258.754 Tonnen aus der La-Caypa-Mine und 40.909 Tonnen aus der Cerro-Largo-Mine gefördert. Im [...]
Pacific Coal Resources veröffentlichte gestern die ungeprüften Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2013. Es folgt eine Zusammenfassung der wichtigsten Zahlen: Während der drei Monate bis 30. Juni 2013 produzierte das Unternehmen 398.865 Tonnen Kohle. Gegenüber dem zweiten Quartal letzten Jahres (335.008 Tonnen) entspricht dies einer Steigerung um 19 [...]
Caribbean Resources is pleased to announce that the proposed consolidation (as previously announced on March 14, 2016) of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share of the Company for two hundred and fifty thousand (250,000) existing common shares of the Company, and the voluntary delisting of the [...]
Further to its notice of meeting on February 19, 2016, Caribbean Resources announces that is has mailed and filed meeting materials in respect of the upcoming special meeting of holders of common shares of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2016. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on a special resolution [...]
Pacific Coal Resources announces that effective at the opening of market on February 10, 2016, the name of the Company will change to "Caribbean Resources Corporation" and that the common shares of the Company will trade under the new name and new corresponding trading symbol, "CRC". The Company's website has also been changed to reflect the name [...]
Pacific Coal Resources announces that the Company is unable to maintain the continuous listing requirements for Tier 1 companies in accordance with the rules of the TSXV. As a result, effective Thursday, January 28, 2016, the Company will be reclassified as a Tier 2 issuer under the TSXV.
Pacific Coal Resources announces that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Carbones Colombianos del Cerrejon S.A.S., has filed for creditor protection under the Reorganization and Asset Law Protection in Colombia. CCC holds the mining title and rights to La Caypa mine. The application was submitted to "Superintendencia de Sociedades" for [...]