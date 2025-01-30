Golden Share Resources Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine unverbindliche Absichtserklärung mit Lipari Diamond Mines Ltd. unterzeichnet hat, in der die grundlegenden Bedingungen für eine geplante Transaktion festgelegt sind. Bei Lipari handelt es sich um ein in British Columbia ansässiges Unternehmen mit Beteiligungen an Diamantliegenschaften [...]
Golden Share Resources Corp. meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen seine Projekte im Bereich der Energiespeicherung in einem eigenständigen Unternehmen ausgliedern wird. Zu diesem Zweck sollen die entsprechenden Assets an Harmony Energy Technologies Corp., eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von Golden Share, übertragen werden. Im Tausch [...]
Golden Share Mining Corp. teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen seinen Namen in Golden Share Resource Corporation geändert hat. Die Aktionäre haben einem entsprechenden Vorschlag bei der gestrigen Jahreshaupt- und Sonderversammlung zugestimmt. Der neue Name soll die aktuelle Geschäftsstrategie und die Ziele des Unternehmens besser widerspiegeln.
Das kanadische Junior-Unternehmen Golden Share Mining gab kürzlich Pläne für eine Konsolidierung seiner Stammaktien im Verhältnis 3:1 bekannt. Derzeit hat das Unternehmen 72.050.774 Stammaktien ausstehend. Durch die Zusammenlegung würde das Aktienkapital auf etwa 24 Mio. Stammaktien schrumpfen. Die Konsolidierung bedarf der Zustimmung der Aktionäre [...]
Der kanadische Goldexplorer Golden Share Mining teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Optionsvereinbarung mit Vanstar Mining Resources eingegangen ist, der zufolge Golden Share einen 100%-Anteil an der 20 Claims umfassenden Goldliegenschaft Monster Island erwerben wird. Monster Island befindet sich in unmittelbarer Nähe zur [...]
Golden Share Resources announces that the common shares of the Company are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV after markets close on Jan 23, 2025. The Delisting was approved by the TSXV and by a majority of the minority shareholders of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce that Shareholders have approved the previously [...]
Golden Share Resources and Lipari Diamond Mines announced today that Cboe Canada stock exchange has granted conditional approval of their listing application to list the common shares of Golden Share on Cboe Canada following its delisting from the TSXV and the completion of the proposed RTO Transaction. Golden Share and Lipari are completing their [...]
Golden Share Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with Delta Resources on Nov 18, 2024, in which Delta earns a 100% interest of Elwood property of the Company, which is located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 16.85 hectares and comprises 1 patented mining claim in Duckworth [...]
Golden Share Resources is pleased to announce that it has amended the option agreement with Delta Resources announced on May 23, 2024, in which the Company has granted an option to Delta to earn a 100% interest in the Band-Ore property. The objective of the amendment is to fix the absolute maximum number of shares that could possibly be issued by [...]
Golden Share Resources is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2024. Golden Share's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including the election of management's nominees both before and after the completion of the proposed reverse [...]