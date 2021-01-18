Canyon Gold Corp.

Wie der in Nevada tätige Goldexplorer Canyon Gold gestern mitteilte, plant das Unternehmen eine Aktienzusammenlegung im Verhältnis 20:1. Diese Restrukturierung der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien Canyon Golds ist bereits vom Vorstand des Unternehmens sowie der Mehrheit der Aktionäre bewilligt worden. Die Zusammenlegung soll voraussichtlich zum [...]
Canyon Gold is pleased to announce FINRA approval of the company name change and new trading symbol. The Company was notified by FINRA that effective at the opening of business on June 15, 2016 the following changes will take effect: Name change to “Defense Technologies International Corp.” New Trading Symbol “DTII” New [...]
Canyon Gold announced today that the Company's stockholders have approved a Name Change. The Company filed the above changes with FINRA and barring any unforeseen delays, expects approval in the near future. The New Name of the Company is “Defense Technologies International Corp.”, a new symbol will be assigned to the Company’s [...]
Canyon Gold is pleased to announce that it received the first tranche of funding for the Initial production of our patented proprietary DTC Offender Passive Alert Scan. We are pleased that based on a stronger market of our securities a European Group is starting to provide funding for the start-up of the Initial production of our revolutionary [...]
Canyon Gold, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Cortland Hooper as Director to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Hooper will also serve on the Advisory Board of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr. Charles Cortland “Cort” Hooper has a substantial background in Mineral Exploration and Mining. Mr. Hooper was [...]
The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Defense Technologies plans to make their 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' available to help Curb School Violence and improve Safety at Schools, Stadiums and other Public Buildings and Places. Schools Are Becoming A Much Safer Place at High Costs, there Is Still Room for Improvement! The Offender Alert Passive [...]