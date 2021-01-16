Cancana Resources Corporation und sein Joint-Venture-Partner Ferrometals Holdings meldeten gestern eine Absichtserklärung bezüglich einer Umstrukturierung und eines Unternehmenszusammenschlusses. Demnach würde Ferrometals sämtliche Wertpapiere von Cancana im Tausch gegen Ferrometals-Wertpapiere erwerben, nachdem Ferrometals seine Rechtsform in eine [...]
Cancana Resources teilte vergangenen Freitag mit, dass man 5,0 Mio. USD für einen Anteil von 30% an der Brazil Manganes Corporation, dem Joint Venture zwischen Cancana und Ferrometals BV, investiert hat. Nach Aussagen von CEO Anthony Julien sei das eine gute Nachricht für die Aktionäre. Das Jointventure fährt mit seinen Explorationsprogrammen [...]
Der in Brasilien tätige Manganexplorer und -produzent Cancana Resources teilte heute mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer insgesamt 6.393.105 Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,27 CAD ausgegeben wurden. Damit entstand Cancana ein Bruttoerlös von mehr als 1,7 Mio. CAD. Der [...]
Cancana Resources, and Meridian Mining today announced that they have successfully completed the previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Meridian has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cancana in exchange for shares of Meridian. In connection with the Arrangement, each Cancana common share will be [...]
Cancana Resources, today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual and Special meeting of shareholders held November 14. A total of 62,138,974 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 75.91% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting [...]
Cancana Resources Corp. and its joint venture partner Ferrometals BV, together today announced continued production growth from the BMC Project. "We continue to execute on our strategic plan to install and build infrastructure that will support expanded production in the near term," said Anthony Julien, President and CEO of Cancana. "BMC previously [...]
Cancana Resources Corp. and its joint venture partner Meridian Mining, together, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Meridian and Cancana will complete a reorganization transaction whereby Meridian will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cancana in [...]
Cancana Resources Corp. and its joint venture partner Ferrometals BV, together today announced the publication of the BMC extraction permit, which includes the Ademir Calefornia prospect. The publication is significant as Ademir Calefornia is believed to be one of the more prospective colluvial areas currently identified by the Company. BMC made a [...]