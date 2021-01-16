Menü
Cancana Resources Corp.

Cancana Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2016
Übernahme
Meridian Mining S.E.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cancana Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Meridian Mining S.E. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cancana Resources Corp.

  • Cancana und Ferrometals planen Zusammenschluss
    Cancana Resources Corporation und sein Joint-Venture-Partner Ferrometals Holdings meldeten gestern eine Absichtserklärung bezüglich einer Umstrukturierung und eines Unternehmenszusammenschlusses. Demnach würde Ferrometals sämtliche Wertpapiere von Cancana im Tausch gegen Ferrometals-Wertpapiere erwerben, nachdem Ferrometals seine Rechtsform in eine [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.07.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cancana Resources Corp. erwirbt Anteile an Brazil Manganes Corporation
    Cancana Resources teilte vergangenen Freitag mit, dass man 5,0 Mio. USD für einen Anteil von 30% an der Brazil Manganes Corporation, dem Joint Venture zwischen Cancana und Ferrometals BV, investiert hat. Nach Aussagen von CEO Anthony Julien sei das eine gute Nachricht für die Aktionäre. Das Jointventure fährt mit seinen Explorationsprogrammen [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.09.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cancana Resources Corp. schließt Privatplatzierung über 1,7 Mio. CAD
    Der in Brasilien tätige Manganexplorer und -produzent Cancana Resources teilte heute mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen hat, im Rahmen derer insgesamt 6.393.105 Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,27 CAD ausgegeben wurden. Damit entstand Cancana ein Bruttoerlös von mehr als 1,7 Mio. CAD. Der [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.03.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Cancana Resources Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


