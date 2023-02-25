Menü
Otso Gold Corp.

Otso Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2022
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2023 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Otso Gold Corp. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Otso Gold Corp.

  • Nordic Gold gibt aktuellen Stand der Produktion bekannt
    Michael Hepworth, Präsident und CEO von Nordic, sagte: "Das Team in der Mine hat beim Wiederanfahren der Mine hervorragende Arbeit geleistet. Wir müssen jetzt auf den Aufbau eines profitablen Unternehmens hinarbeiten. Die nächsten Monate werden entscheidend sein, wenn wir die Produktion hochfahren. Wie bei jedem Minenstart sind viele Anpassungen [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.01.2019
    von IRW-Press
  • Nordic Gold korrigiert frühere Pressemitteilung hinsichtlich Privatplatzierung
    Nordic Gold gab heute eine Korrektur ihrer am Montag, den 24.12.2018 veröffentlichten Pressemitteilung bekannt. In der Pressemitteilung vom 24.12. wurde inkorrekt angegeben, dass gemäß der zwischen dem Unternehmen und PFL Raahe Holdings LP geschlossenen vorausbezahlten Goldterminkaufvereinbarung zusätzliche 477.600 Stammaktien an PFL ausgegeben [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.12.2018
    von IRW-Press
  • Nordic Gold schließt letzte Tranche der Privatplatzierung
    Nordic Gold meldet heute, dass das Unternehmen die letzte Tranche seiner früher bekannt gegebenen Privatplatzierung geschlossen hat. Gemäß der zweiten Tranche gab das Unternehmen insgesamt 2.400.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,10 Dollar pro Einheit aus und erzielte Bruttoerlöse von insgesamt 240.000 Dollar. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.12.2018
    von IRW-Press
  • Nordic Gold Corp. gibt Namensänderung bekannt
    Nordic Gold Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen aufgrund einer technischen Anforderung des Handelsregisters in der Provinz Alberta am 10.10.2018 eine Änderungssatzung einreichen wird, um eine geringfügige Namensänderung von "Nordic Gold Corp." in "Nordic Gold Inc." zu bewirken. Das Unternehmen erwartet, dass seine Stammaktien nach der [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.12.2018
    von IRW-Press
  • Nordic Gold Corp. produziert 1.234 oz Gold im ersten Guss
    Michael Hepworth sagte: "Der erste Guss ist ein entscheidender, aber wichtiger Schritt, um Laiva wieder in die kommerzielle Produktion zu bringen. Die letzten 18 Monate waren darauf ausgerichtet, vergangene Produktionsdaten zu nutzen und aus diesen Informationen zu lernen. Viele Korrekturen wurden vorgenommen und auf dem Weg zur kommerziellen [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.12.2018
    von IRW-Press

Nachrichten, englisch zu Otso Gold Corp.


