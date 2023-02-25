Otso Gold Corp.

Michael Hepworth, Präsident und CEO von Nordic, sagte: "Das Team in der Mine hat beim Wiederanfahren der Mine hervorragende Arbeit geleistet. Wir müssen jetzt auf den Aufbau eines profitablen Unternehmens hinarbeiten. Die nächsten Monate werden entscheidend sein, wenn wir die Produktion hochfahren. Wie bei jedem Minenstart sind viele Anpassungen [...]
Nordic Gold gab heute eine Korrektur ihrer am Montag, den 24.12.2018 veröffentlichten Pressemitteilung bekannt. In der Pressemitteilung vom 24.12. wurde inkorrekt angegeben, dass gemäß der zwischen dem Unternehmen und PFL Raahe Holdings LP geschlossenen vorausbezahlten Goldterminkaufvereinbarung zusätzliche 477.600 Stammaktien an PFL ausgegeben [...]
Nordic Gold meldet heute, dass das Unternehmen die letzte Tranche seiner früher bekannt gegebenen Privatplatzierung geschlossen hat. Gemäß der zweiten Tranche gab das Unternehmen insgesamt 2.400.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,10 Dollar pro Einheit aus und erzielte Bruttoerlöse von insgesamt 240.000 Dollar. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer [...]
Nordic Gold Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen aufgrund einer technischen Anforderung des Handelsregisters in der Provinz Alberta am 10.10.2018 eine Änderungssatzung einreichen wird, um eine geringfügige Namensänderung von "Nordic Gold Corp." in "Nordic Gold Inc." zu bewirken. Das Unternehmen erwartet, dass seine Stammaktien nach der [...]
Michael Hepworth sagte: "Der erste Guss ist ein entscheidender, aber wichtiger Schritt, um Laiva wieder in die kommerzielle Produktion zu bringen. Die letzten 18 Monate waren darauf ausgerichtet, vergangene Produktionsdaten zu nutzen und aus diesen Informationen zu lernen. Viele Korrekturen wurden vorgenommen und auf dem Weg zur kommerziellen [...]
Otso Gold announced hat the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an amended and restated initial order effective Dec 15, 2021 in connection with the insolvency proceedings previously initiated by the Company for protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Pursuant to the amended and restated initial order [...]
Otso Gold Corp. has been informed by government authorities in Finland that Brian Wesson, formerly the CEO and a Director of Otso and currently the Managing Director of Lionsbridge Capital Pty., has been detained and is under investigation by law enforcement authorities in that country. Mr. Wesson and Lionsbridge until recently were retained by the [...]
Otso Gold announced today it has obtained orders under applicable insolvency legislation from local authorities in Finland and Sweden with respect to its material subsidiaries. In Finland, the Company's operating subsidiary Otso Gold Oy, a Finnish limited liability company, was granted a request by the District Court of Oulu for interim [...]
Otso Gold announced today it has obtained an order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia granting protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act to enable the Company to propose a plan of arrangement to its creditors. After careful consideration of all available alternatives following thorough consultation with its [...]
Otso Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal Nordic AB to provide Chief Restructuring Officer and other services to the Company and to provide the following corporate update to shareholders. As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to return the Otso Gold Mine to full commercial production, the Company has retained the [...]