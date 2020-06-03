Orbis Gold Ltd.

Der in Kanada ansässige und in Westafrika tätige Goldproduzent und -explorer Semafo gab kürzlich bekannt, dass das Unternehmen dem Vorstand des australischen Goldexplorers Orbis Gold ein nicht bindendes Angebot unterbreitet hat, dem zufolge Semafo sämtliche ausgegebenen Aktien von Orbis für einen Preis zwischen 0,62 und 0,65 AUD erwerben würde.
Orbis Gold and Semafo have today jointly announced a revised takeover offer for Orbis Gold, under which Orbis Gold shareholders will be offered A$0.713 cash per Orbis Gold share. All of the Orbis Gold directors, together representing 2.8% of Orbis Gold's shares, have committed to accept the Revised Offer. In addition, shareholders representing in [...]
SEMAFO will be making a takeover bid for 100% of Orbis Gold at A$0.65 per share, payable in cash, subject to the conditions below. The minimum acceptance condition for the Cash Bid is 50.1%, evidencing the seriousness of SEMAFO's Cash Bid. Highlights: 1. Cash bid A$0.65 per share. 2. Conditional on October 24 Greenstone vote NOT approved
SEMAFO today advises it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Orbis Gold to acquire 100% of the issued share capital in Orbis by way of a recommended transaction at a price range between A$0.62 to A$0.65 per share, payable in cash (Proposal). SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange [...]