Orbis Gold Ltd.

SEMAFO will be making a takeover bid for 100% of Orbis Gold at A$0.65 per share, payable in cash, subject to the conditions below. The minimum acceptance condition for the Cash Bid is 50.1%, evidencing the seriousness of SEMAFO's Cash Bid. Highlights: 1. Cash bid A$0.65 per share. 2. Conditional on October 24 Greenstone vote NOT approved