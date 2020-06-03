Menü
Orbis Gold Ltd.

Orbis Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
März 2015
Übernahme
Semafo Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Orbis Gold Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Semafo Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Orbis Gold Ltd.

  • Semafo Inc.: Übernahmeangebot für Orbis Gold Ltd.
    Der in Kanada ansässige und in Westafrika tätige Goldproduzent und -explorer Semafo gab kürzlich bekannt, dass das Unternehmen dem Vorstand des australischen Goldexplorers Orbis Gold ein nicht bindendes Angebot unterbreitet hat, dem zufolge Semafo sämtliche ausgegebenen Aktien von Orbis für einen Preis zwischen 0,62 und 0,65 AUD erwerben würde.
    weiterlesen
    14.10.2014
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Orbis Gold Ltd.

  • Orbis Gold Board Unanimously Recommends Increased SEMAFO Offer
    Orbis Gold and Semafo have today jointly announced a revised takeover offer for Orbis Gold, under which Orbis Gold shareholders will be offered A$0.713 cash per Orbis Gold share. All of the Orbis Gold directors, together representing 2.8% of Orbis Gold's shares, have committed to accept the Revised Offer. In addition, shareholders representing in [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.02.2015
    von Marketwired
  • SEMAFO: A $0.65 Cash Bid for Orbis Gold
    SEMAFO will be making a takeover bid for 100% of Orbis Gold at A$0.65 per share, payable in cash, subject to the conditions below. The minimum acceptance condition for the Cash Bid is 50.1%, evidencing the seriousness of SEMAFO's Cash Bid. Highlights: 1. Cash bid A$0.65 per share. 2. Conditional on October 24 Greenstone vote NOT approved
    weiterlesen
    15.10.2014
    von Marketwired
  • SEMAFO: Proposal to Acquire Orbis Gold
    SEMAFO today advises it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Orbis Gold to acquire 100% of the issued share capital in Orbis by way of a recommended transaction at a price range between A$0.62 to A$0.65 per share, payable in cash (Proposal). SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.10.2014
    von Marketwired

weitere engl. Meldungen


