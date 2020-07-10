Menü
Brigade Resource Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Juli 2017
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Brigade Resource Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Brigade Resource Corp.

  • Brigade Resource Completes Name Change and Share Exchange Announces Changes in Management
    Brigade Resource, announces its change of corporate name from "Brigade Resource Corp." to "Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.", the closing of the previously announced share exchange transaction with G2BE Canada Inc., formerly Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., and the appointment of new management. Share Exchange Effective July 21, 2017, the Company completed the [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.07.2017
    von The Newswire
  • Brigade Resource Corp: Early Warning News Release
    Joanna Smulewicz, makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Ms. Smulewicz advises that on July 21, 2017, she acquired ownership and control of 6,300,000 common shares in the capital of Green 2 Blue [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.07.2017
    von The Newswire
  • Brigade Resource Corp.: Early Warning News Release
    Slawomir Smulewicz, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., formerly Brigade Resource makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Mr. Smulewicz advises that [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.07.2017
    von The Newswire
  • Brigade Resource Corp. Completes Amalgamation with Subsidiaries
    Brigade Resource announces that effective March 3, 2017, it has completed a vertical short-form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Brigadier Exploration Corp., Battalion Capital Corp. and Hussar Exploration Corp., pursuant to Section 273 of the Business Corporations Act. The amalgamated corporation will continue to operate the business [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.03.2017
    von The Newswire
  • Brigade Resource Corp. Appoints Bennett Liu as CFO
    Brigade Resource is pleased to announce that Mr. Bennett Liu has been appointed as the new CFO of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Liu has acquired considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, treasury, and audit in Canada and the United States. Mr. Liu holds a Diploma in Accounting from British Columbia [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.02.2017
    von The Newswire

weitere engl. Meldungen


