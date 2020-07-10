Brigade Resource, announces its change of corporate name from "Brigade Resource Corp." to "Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.", the closing of the previously announced share exchange transaction with G2BE Canada Inc., formerly Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., and the appointment of new management. Share Exchange Effective July 21, 2017, the Company completed the [...]
Joanna Smulewicz, makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Ms. Smulewicz advises that on July 21, 2017, she acquired ownership and control of 6,300,000 common shares in the capital of Green 2 Blue [...]
Slawomir Smulewicz, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Green 2 Blue Energy Corp., formerly Brigade Resource makes the following announcement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Mr. Smulewicz advises that [...]
Brigade Resource announces that effective March 3, 2017, it has completed a vertical short-form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Brigadier Exploration Corp., Battalion Capital Corp. and Hussar Exploration Corp., pursuant to Section 273 of the Business Corporations Act. The amalgamated corporation will continue to operate the business [...]
Brigade Resource is pleased to announce that Mr. Bennett Liu has been appointed as the new CFO of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Liu has acquired considerable experience in the areas of financial reporting, regulatory compliance, treasury, and audit in Canada and the United States. Mr. Liu holds a Diploma in Accounting from British Columbia [...]