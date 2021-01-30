Menü
Cardinal Resources Ltd.

Cardinal Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Januar 2020
Übernahme
Shandong Gold Mining Company Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cardinal Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Shandong Gold Mining Company Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cardinal Resources Ltd.

  • Cardinal Resources meldet Denotierung von der TSX
    Cardinal Resources Ltd. meldete gestern, dass die Aktien des Unternehmens zum Handelsschluss am Montag, den 1. Februar 2021, von der Toronto Stock Exchange denotiert werden. Dies erfolgte im Rahmen der Übernahme durch Shandong Gold Mining Company Ltd., die zuvor angekündigt worden war. Cardinal Resources Ltd. ist ein westafrikanisches Unternehmen [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.01.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cardinal Resources: Übernahmekrimi beendet
    Cardinal Resources Ltd. teilte an Heiligabend mit, dass Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. durch sein bedingungsloses außerbörsliches Übernahmeangebot für Cardinal insgesamt mehr als 50% aller Cardinal-Aktien erreicht hat. Shandong Gold hat somit eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Cardinal erworben. Shandong Gold hat nun zudem formell die Änderung des [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.12.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cardinal Resources: Nord Gold erhöht Angebot erneut
    Cardinal Resources Ltd. meldete am Freitag, dass Nord Gold SE sein Angebot für eine Übernahme des Unternehmens von zuletzt 1,00 AUD auf 1,05 AUD je Aktie angehoben hat. Allerdings bietet Shandong Gold aktuell ebenfalls 1,05 AUD je Aktie (Off-Market). Aus diesem Grund werden die Anteilseigner aktuell dazu angehalten, nicht auf das Angebot zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.12.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cardinal Resources: Direktoren nehmen Angebot von Shandong Gold Mining an
    Cardinal Resources erhielt Anfang des Monats ein neues Übernahmeangebot von Shandong Gold Mining. Nachdem das chinesische Unternehmen im Juni ein Übernahmeangebot in Höhe von 0,60 AUD je Aktie unterbreitet hatte, lautete das letzte Angebot auf 1,00 AUD. Damit hatte Shandong das Angebot von Nord Gold übertroffen, welches Anfang des Monats 0,90 AUD [...]
    weiterlesen
    16.09.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Cardinal Resources Ltd.: Shandong erhöht auf 1 AUD
    Die Situation heizt sich zunehmend auf, zumal Nord Gold mittlerweile 28,39% der Aktien von Cardinal hält. Beide potenziellen Übernehmer halten ordentliche Aktienpakete und überbieten sich nun recht zügig. Die Aktie handelte heute erneut oberhalb der 1 AUD, was andeutet, dass der Kampf noch nicht beendet sein könnte. Das Angebot von Shandong hat nun [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.09.2020
    von Hannes Huster

Nachrichten, englisch zu Cardinal Resources Ltd.


