Cardinal Resources Ltd. meldete gestern, dass die Aktien des Unternehmens zum Handelsschluss am Montag, den 1. Februar 2021, von der Toronto Stock Exchange denotiert werden. Dies erfolgte im Rahmen der Übernahme durch Shandong Gold Mining Company Ltd., die zuvor angekündigt worden war. Cardinal Resources Ltd. ist ein westafrikanisches Unternehmen [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. teilte an Heiligabend mit, dass Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. durch sein bedingungsloses außerbörsliches Übernahmeangebot für Cardinal insgesamt mehr als 50% aller Cardinal-Aktien erreicht hat. Shandong Gold hat somit eine Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Cardinal erworben. Shandong Gold hat nun zudem formell die Änderung des [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. meldete am Freitag, dass Nord Gold SE sein Angebot für eine Übernahme des Unternehmens von zuletzt 1,00 AUD auf 1,05 AUD je Aktie angehoben hat. Allerdings bietet Shandong Gold aktuell ebenfalls 1,05 AUD je Aktie (Off-Market). Aus diesem Grund werden die Anteilseigner aktuell dazu angehalten, nicht auf das Angebot zu [...]
Cardinal Resources erhielt Anfang des Monats ein neues Übernahmeangebot von Shandong Gold Mining. Nachdem das chinesische Unternehmen im Juni ein Übernahmeangebot in Höhe von 0,60 AUD je Aktie unterbreitet hatte, lautete das letzte Angebot auf 1,00 AUD. Damit hatte Shandong das Angebot von Nord Gold übertroffen, welches Anfang des Monats 0,90 AUD [...]
Die Situation heizt sich zunehmend auf, zumal Nord Gold mittlerweile 28,39% der Aktien von Cardinal hält. Beide potenziellen Übernehmer halten ordentliche Aktienpakete und überbieten sich nun recht zügig. Die Aktie handelte heute erneut oberhalb der 1 AUD, was andeutet, dass der Kampf noch nicht beendet sein könnte. Das Angebot von Shandong hat nun [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. wishes to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange has confirmed that effective from close of business on Monday 1 February 2021, the ordinary shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX at Cardinal's request. Cardinal Resources is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. is pleased to advise that all the Directors of Cardinal have now accepted the Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. offer. The Cardinal Board continues to recommend that Shareholders ACCEPT the Shandong Gold Offer. Attached are the Change in Directors Interest notices for Malik Easah and Trevor Shultz. Notices for Kevin Tomlinson [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. notes: the announcement made today by Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. that Shandong Gold has increased its aggregate acceptances in respect of its unconditional off-market takeover offer for Cardinal in excess of 68% of all Cardinal Shares; the ASX Release by Engineers & Planners Company Limited released on the ASX on 31 [...]
Cardinal Resources notes the announcement made today by Shandong Gold Mining that Shandong Gold has received aggregate acceptances in respect of its unconditional off-market takeover offer for Cardinal in excess of 50% of all Cardinal Shares. Shandong Gold has accordingly acquired a controlling shareholding in Cardinal. Shandong Gold has also now [...]
Cardinal Resources Ltd. notes the press release made this morning by Dongshan Investments Limited which states that Dongshan intends to make an off-market takeover offer of A$1.20 per share to acquire all of the issued capital of Cardinal, subject to a number of conditions set out below. It is important to note that, other than the Dongshan [...]