Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Neo Lithium Corp. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Zijin alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Neo Lithium gegen 6,50 CAD je Aktie erwerben wird. Das Board of Directors von Neo Lithium stimmte diesem Angebot bereits zu und hält es für fair. Die [...]
Das Team von Miningscout wird auch in diesem Jahr wieder auf der Edelmetallmesse in München mit innovativem Standkonzept vertreten sein. Die Veranstaltung findet am 2. und 3. November 2017 im MVG Museum, Ständlerstraße 20, München-Giesing jeweils von 10.00 Uhr bis 18.00 Uhr statt. Die Vorstände der teilnehmenden Firmen nehmen Sie im CEO Talk mit [...]
Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Ontario Business Corporations Act involving the Company, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. and 2872122 Ontario Limited, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. Pursuant to the [...]
Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, LIEX S.A., has received a "Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental" from the Environmental and Mining Authority in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The DIA represents the Environmental and Mining Authority's approval of LIEX's Environmental Impact Assessment for construction and [...]
Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company approved the previously-announced plan of arrangement with Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary 2872122 Ontario Limited, at a special meeting of shareholders held today for that purpose. Zijin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares [...]
Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a leading independent proxy advisory firm that provides voting recommendations to institutional investors, recommends that Neo Lithium shareholders vote "FOR" the proposed plan of arrangement between the Company, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. and its wholly-owned [...]
Neo Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects". The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its October 26, 2021 news [...]