Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2022
Übernahme
Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Neo Lithium Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

