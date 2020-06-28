Aida Minerals Corp.

BLOK Technologies wird auf der Cantech Investment Conference 2018 präsentiert und beantragt auf Börsennotierung in den USA 5. Februar 2018, VANCOUVER, Canada - BLOK Technologies Inc. freut sich, über die Aktivitäten des Unternehmens im Laufe der vergangenen Woche in Verbindung mit dem neuen Schwerpunkt der Geschäftstätigkeit zu berichten. Das [...]
Das Listing der Stammaktien von BLOK Tech setzt unter anderem die Erfüllung der üblichen Kotierungsbedingungen der CSE und den Abschluss der Transaktion voraus, die nun vollzogen wurde, wie in der Vereinbarung vom 29.11.2017 zwischen AMC und Greenstream vorgesehen. Vorbehaltlich der Erfüllung dieser und anderer Bedingungen wird eine spätere [...]
Aida freut sich, die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre, die am 12.1.2018 abgehalten wurde, bekannt zu geben. Die Aktionäre haben der Größe des Board of Directors des Unternehmens, der Wahl jedes neu nominierten Direktors und der Bestellung von Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants als Wirtschaftsprüfer des Unternehmens [...]
Aida Minerals freut sich, die Ernennung von James Hyland zum Interim-President und CEO bekannt zu geben. Herr Hyland fungiert derzeit als Director bei Aida und kann auf mehr als 25 Jahre Erfahrung als Finanz- und Marketingberater zurückblicken. er ist Gründer und Leiter einiger junger kanadischer Unternehmen in öffentlicher und privater Hand. Er [...]
Aida Minerals gibt bekannt, dass es über Treuhänder eine Finanzierung im Zuge einer nicht vermittelten Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat, welche durch den Verkauf von 8 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,20 $ pro Einheit einen Bruttoerlös von 1.600.000 $ erbracht hat. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie und einem halben übertragbaren [...]
Aida Minerals and 10375977 Canada Inc. are pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares of BLOK Technologies Inc. under the trading symbol "BLK". BLOK Tech is the resulting issuer that was created from the previously announced 100% acquisition of Greenstream with AMC. Listing [...]
Aida Minerals is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders, which was held on January 12, 2018. Shareholders approved the size of the Board of Directors of the Company, the election of each new director nominee, and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Company. The [...]
Aida Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of James Hyland as Interim President & CEO. James is currently a Director of Aida and has more than 25 years of experience as a financial and marketing consultant, a corporate founder and manager of a number of early stage public and private Canadian businesses. His industry expertise includes [...]
Aida Minerals wishes to provide an update on the previously announced letter of intent to acquire 100% of 10375977 Canada Inc., a blockchain technology company doing business as Greenstream. The Company has completed the due diligence process, the definitive agreement has been signed by both parties and the transaction will submitted to the [...]
Aida Mineralsis pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 2, 2017, it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,649,936 through the sale of 8,249,680 units at $0.20 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one transferable Common Share purchase [...]