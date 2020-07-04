MPV Explorations Inc.

MPV Exploration is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement with Entheon Biomedical, whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Entheon pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act as further detailed below. The Transaction will [...]
MPV Exploration announces that, subject to required approval from regulatory authorities, the Company will extend until April 20, 2021 the expiry date of 5,965,500 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering in April 2018. Under this Initial Public Offering MPV distributed 5,965,500 Units at a price of $0.20 [...]
MPV Exploration announces a modification to the terms of the Agreement for the UMEX West property between Tectonic Resources Inc. and MPV, originally dated March 31, 2017. This modification entirely eliminates the balance of the $ 200,000 exploration expenditure obligation for MPV for the fourth and last year of the Agreement. The Agreement still [...]
MPV Exploration announces that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of a total of 360,000 stock options to its Directors and Officers. Each option entitles its holder to subscribe for one share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of five years. MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals [...]
MPV Exploration is please to announce that, at its annual meeting held on September 30, 2019, shareholders of the Company approved all the items, including: Re-election of Jean-François Perras, Jean Rainville, Marc-André Lavoie as well as the election of Guy Charette; Guy Charette Mr. Charette is a lawyer with over 30 years experience [...]