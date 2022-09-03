Menü
OceanaGold Corp. (ASX)

Bergbau
Australien
August 2022
Umstrukturierung
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von OceanaGold Corp. (ASX) fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu OceanaGold Corp. (ASX)

  • OceanaGold verkündet Bohrergebnisse
    OceanaGold Corp. veröffentlichte heute neue Ergebnisse eines umfangreichen Bohrprogramms bei Macraes in Neuseeland. Dort wurden seit November 2017 insgesamt 287 Bohrlöcher über 33.249 Meter bei Golden Point, Coronation North, Deepdell North und Frasers Underground gebohrt.
    22.10.2018
    von Rohstoff-Welt.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu OceanaGold Corp. (ASX)

  • OceanaGold Corp.: Official Delisting From Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
    Reference is made to the announcement of OceanaGold Corp. dated 29 July 2022. OceanaGold announces that the Company was removed from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange at close of trading today, 31 August 2022 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.11, following the Company's voluntary request for removal from the official [...]
    31.08.2022
    von CNW
  • OceanaGold Corp. Delisting Update
    Reference is made to the announcement of OceanaGold Corp. dated 29 July 2022. OceanaGold announces that CHESS Depositary Interests of the Company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange was suspended from quotation at close of trading today, 29 August 2022, to facilitate the Company's removal from the official list of the ASX. In accordance [...]
    29.08.2022
    von CNW
  • OceanaGold Corp. Announces Publication Of The Haile Supplementary Environmental Impact Statement
    OceanaGold is pleased to announce that the United States Army Corp of Engineers has published the Supplementary Environmental Impact Statement for the Haile Gold Mine located in Kershaw. The SEIS is now in a 30-day public comment period, after which there is a 15-day review period before the final SEIS Record of Decision is then scheduled to be [...]
    19.08.2022
    von CNW
  • OceanaGold Corp. Announces Change Of Directors
    OceanaGold announces the following changes to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr Michael McMullen has advised the Board of his intention to step down effective from the date of this announcement in order to devote more time to pursue his other business interests. He will be succeeded by Mr Alan Pangbourne, who will join the Company as an [...]
    15.08.2022
    von CNW
  • OceanaGold Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
    OceanaGold reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Details of the consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website. Highlights Second quarter gold production of 112,296 ounces and first half gold production of 246,331 oz, a 39% increase [...]
    28.07.2022
    von CNW

