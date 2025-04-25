Dhanoa Minerals hat eine Namensänderung vollzogen und heißt seit gestern Discovery Minerals. Das Kürzel der Aktien des Unternehmens änderte sich im Zuge des Namenswechsels von 'DHNA' zu ' DSCR'. Discovery Minerals ist ein Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Sitz in den USA, es konzentriert sich auf Projekte im Westen der USA, vor allem in [...]
Discovery Minerals Ltd. : Discovery would like to advise shareholders that formal steps have been taken to restore the Company's trading status as early as possible. Discovery has also made further progress with their mining property transactions in Zambia and will release details when completed. Additionally, Discovery is continuing to address all [...]
Discovery Minerals Ltd. Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments. Discovery has previously signed an LOI with mining property owners in Zambia which contains two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due [...]
Discovery Minerals Ltd. Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the [...]
Discovery Minerals Ltd. , the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the continuation of their geological review and work program for the Ruby Gold Mine on the widely known "Mother Lode" in Northern California. The Company has chosen to follow the recommendation of their Geological Team and combine the reopening [...]
Discovery Minerals applauds the results of their Geological team's evaluation of the Ruby Gold mine. Discovery Minerals Ltd. , the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the completion of their geological review and work program for the Ruby Gold Mine on the widely known " Mother Lode " in Northern California [...]