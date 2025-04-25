Menü
Discovery Minerals Ltd.

Bergbau
USA
Dezember 2021
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Discovery Minerals Ltd. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Discovery Minerals Ltd.

  • Dhanoa Minerals Ltd. heißt nun Discovery Minerals Ltd.
    Dhanoa Minerals hat eine Namensänderung vollzogen und heißt seit gestern Discovery Minerals. Das Kürzel der Aktien des Unternehmens änderte sich im Zuge des Namenswechsels von 'DHNA' zu ' DSCR'. Discovery Minerals ist ein Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Sitz in den USA, es konzentriert sich auf Projekte im Westen der USA, vor allem in [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.08.2012
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Discovery Minerals Ltd.


