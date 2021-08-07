Jet Metal Corp.

Jet Metal gab am Freitag den Wechsel von der Toronto Stock Exchange an die TSX Venture Exchange bekannt. Entsprechend sollen die Aktien des Unternehmens noch vor Ende des Jahres an der TSXV gelistet sein, während die Notierung an der TSX zeitgleich aufgehoben werden soll. Der Wechsel erfolgt, da das Unternehmen den Mindestanforderungen der TSX [...]
Wie Crosshair Energy zu Beginn der Woche bekannt gab, hat das Unternehmen eine Aktienkonsolidierung im Verhältnis 10:1 sowie eine Namensänderung zu "Jet Metal Corporation" durchgeführt. Die Aktien des Unternehmens werden bereits seit Montag unter dem neuen Namen und dem neuen Kürzel "JET" an der TSX gehandelt. Der Handel der Aktien an der OTCQB [...]
Jet Metal and Canada Jetlines Ltd. are pleased to announce that Mr. Stan Gadek, BSc., MBA, has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Jet Metal on completion of the previously announced business combination transaction between Jet Metal and Jetlines. On completion of the Transaction, Jet Metal will be a publicly traded holding company that will [...]
Jet Metal and Canada Jetlines are pleased to announce that the parties have received the official Ministerial Order from the federal Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau providing for an exemption from current foreign ownership rules for Canadian airlines. The effect of the Exemption Order is that the parties will be permitted to conduct domestic [...]
Jet Metal and Canada Jetlines are pleased to announce that Jim Scott, CEO of Jetlines and Mark Morabito, President & CEO of Jet Metal applauded today's announcement by federal Transport Minister, Marc Garneau, that will allow Jetlines to move one step closer to becoming operational as Canada's first true ULCC airline. Minister Garneau announced [...]
Jet Metal is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Canada Jetlines Ltd. with respect to a business combination of Jetlines and Jet Metal. Jetlines is a start-up airline aiming to become Canada's first ultra-low cost carrier. "With this transaction Jetlines will have the working capital to move forward in earnest and [...]
Jet Metal announces that Mr. Jim Crawford has resigned as President & CEO of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Crawford has been with the Company since September 2012 and the Board thanks him for his efforts during this time. Mr. Mark J. Morabito has been appointed as President & CEO. Mr. Morabito previously served as the Company's President [...]