Karus Mining Inc.

Karus Gold Corp. meldete gestern einen Fusionsvertrag mit Theia Gold Corp. Gemäß dieser Vereinbarung wird eine Tochtergesellschaft von Karus mit Theia fusionieren, wobei jede Theia-Stammaktie sofort in 2,5414 Karus-Stammaktien umgewandelt wird. Nach Abschluss der Fusion werden die aktuellen Inhaber von Theia-Stammaktien 69,93% der ausstehenden [...]
Karus Gold Corp. gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine endgültige, verbindliche Vereinbarung zur Übernahme durch Kenadyr Metals Corp. zu denselben Bedingungen abgeschlossen hat, die bereits am 16. November 2022 bekannt gegeben wurden. Gemäß der Vereinbarung wird Kenadyr 100% der emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Karus [...]
Karus Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass eine unverbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb durch Kenadyr Metals Corp. unterzeichnet wurde. Kaurus ist ein Goldexplorationsunternehmen mit Fokus auf das Goldgebiet South Cariboo in British Columbia. Gemäß der Absichtserklärung wird Kenadyr 100% der emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Karus [...]
Karus Gold Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass die detaillierte Interpretation des Bohrprogramms 2020 die Explorationsthese des Unternehmens bestätigt, wonach sich hochgradige Goldaderkorridore innerhalb der zuvor definierten Upper- und Lower-Zonen auf dem FG-Goldprojekt befinden. FG Gold ist Teil des 1.000 Quadratkilometer großen South Cariboo Gold [...]
Karus Mining announces, further to its news release of March 13, 2024 regarding the completion of its amalgamation with Theia Gold, that it has issued an additional 2,661,936 common shares pursuant to certain contractual obligations of Theia. As a result, two persons are required to announce their share holdings in accordance with National [...]
Karus Mining is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Gostevskikh as a Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Alex Gostevskikh MSc MBA, is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in international mining and exploration for such commodities as gold, uranium, and base metals. He has extensive corporate experience through [...]
Karus Mining is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated August 14, 2023, Dec 18, 2023, and February 14, 2024, the completion of its previously announced amalgamation with Theia Gold Corp. Pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated Dec 13, 2023, as amended, the Amalgamation was completed by way of a three-cornered [...]
Karus Gold is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated August 14, 2023 and December 18, 2023, the completion of its previously announced common share consolidation on the basis of one post-consolidation Karus common share for every ten pre-consolidation Karus common shares. In addition, as permitted by the Articles, the board of [...]
Karus Gold announces it has signed an amalgamation agreement dated December 13, 2023 pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Karus will amalgamate with Theia Gold Corp. and each of the issued and outstanding common shares of Theia following the amalgamation will immediately be exchanged for 2.5414 common shares of Karus on a post 10:1 [...]