African Copper veröffentlichte heute die ungeprüften Ergebnisse für die sechs Monate bis 30. September 2014. Wie aus der Meldung des Unternehmens hervorgeht, konnte die Produktion von Kupfer in Konzentraten verglichen zum entsprechenden Vorjahreszeitraum um 15% auf 5.679 Tonnen gesteigert werden. Insgesamt wurden 388.807 Tonnen Erz mit einem [...]
African Copper today announces that Bradley Kipp, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, is resigning as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board to focus on other business interests with immediate effect. Commenting on today's announcement, Roy Corrans, Chairman, said: "I would like to thank Brad for his dedication and contribution [...]
African Copper today announces that the Resolutions set out in the Notice convening the General Meeting held earlier today were passed. It is anticipated that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM will cease at close of business on 5 June 2015 with the AIM Cancellation becoming effective from 7.00 am on 8 June 2015. The Company's [...]
African Copper today announces that further to the announcement released on 7 May 2015 relating to the proposed cancellation of admission to trading on AIM and the Botswana Stock Exchange (the "Cancellation Announcement"), the Company confirms that the circular including a notice of general meeting has today been sent to Shareholders and will [...]
African Copper today announces that the following amendment has been made to the "Proposed Cancellation of Admission to trading on AIM and Botswana Stock Exchange and Notice of General Meeting" announcement released at 7.00 a.m. on 7 May 2015. The Cancellation Announcement incorrectly stated that African Copper plc would remain subject to the City [...]
frican Copper today announces its intention to seek Shareholders' approval for the cancellation of admission of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each to trading on AIM and the Botswana Stock Exchange. A circular will shortly be posted to Shareholders setting out the background to and reasons for the Cancellations, the reasons why the Directors [...]