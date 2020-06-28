Menü
African Copper plc

Bergbau
Großbritannien
Juni 2015
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von African Copper plc fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
