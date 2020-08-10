Glencore International plc meldete gestern den Abschluss der Übernahme von Xstrata plc. Im Zuge der Transaktion hat Glencore sämtliche Aktien von Xstrata in einem Tauschverhältnis von 3,05 Glencore-Aktien für eine Xstrata-Aktie erworben. Der Handel der rund 6,2 Mio. neuen Glencore-Aktien an der London Stock Exchange hat heute begonnen. Der [...]
Die Marke von 1.200 Pence blieb für das des international tätige schweizerische Bergbauunternehmen Xstrata Plc eine nicht zu überwindende Hürde und wenig überraschend schlug die Aktie schlussfolgernd den Weg in Richtung Süden. Mit dem Rückgang unter die seit Sommer 2012 ausgebildete Aufwärtstrendlinie nahmen weitere Käufer ihren Hut. Die Aktie [...]
Wie heute bekannt wurde, hat der Rohstoffhändler Glencore International sein milliardenschweres Übernahmeangebot für das Bergbauunternehmen Xstrata plc erhöht. Im Rahmen der geplanten Fusion sollen die Aktionäre von Xstrata für eine Xstrata-Aktie nun 3,05 Glencore-Aktien erhalten. Bislang hatte Glencore 2,8 eigene Aktien pro Xstrata-Aktie geboten.
Pacific American Coal announced today the appointment of Mr Mark Lochtenberg as Managing Director to push forward development of the Company's flagship hard coking coal project, Elko, in British Columbia, Canada. He will commence on February 1, 2017. Mr Lochtenberg has substantial global and Australian coal industry experience, including as former [...]
Xstrata Canada today announced that in connection with the recent merger between Glencore International plc and Xstrata, Glencore Xstrata has fully and unconditionally guaranteed XCC's Notes. In anticipation of the merger, XCC has obtained an order from the Canadian securities regulators permitting XCC to satisfy its continuous disclosure [...]