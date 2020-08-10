Menü
Xstrata plc

Xstrata plc
Bergbau
Schweiz
April 2013
Übernahme
Glencore plc


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Xstrata plc fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Glencore plc statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
