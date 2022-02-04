Eagle Mountain Gold Corp.

Stronghold Metals Inc. gab am Freitag den Abschluss einer Aktienkonsolidierung auf der Basis 5:1 bekannt. Weiterhin hat das Unternehmen zum vergangenen Donnerstag einen Namenswechsel zu Eagle Mountain Gold Corporation vollzogen. Das Kürzel des Unternehmens an der TSX Venture Exchange lautet unverändert "Z".