Eagle Mountain Gold Corp.

Eagle Mountain arbeitet an der Weiterentwicklung seines Goldprojektes Eagle Mountain in Guyana. Dieses Projekt beherbergt eine Ressource gemäß NI 43-101 von 188.000 oz Gold in der angezeigten sowie von 792.000 oz Gold in der abgeleiteten Kategorie. Es umfasst 250 Hektar der 5.050 ha großen Erkundungskonzession und weist beträchtliches Potenzial für [...]
Eagle Mountain Gold gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung plant, im Rahmen derer es bis zu 10,0 Mio. Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,06 $ ausgeben will. Daraus würde dem Unternehmen folglich ein Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 600.000 $ entstehen. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie und einem übertragbaren Kaufwarrant [...]
Stronghold Metals Inc. gab am Freitag den Abschluss einer Aktienkonsolidierung auf der Basis 5:1 bekannt. Weiterhin hat das Unternehmen zum vergangenen Donnerstag einen Namenswechsel zu Eagle Mountain Gold Corporation vollzogen. Das Kürzel des Unternehmens an der TSX Venture Exchange lautet unverändert "Z".
Stronghold freut sich, das folgende Update zum Explorationsprogramm auf dem Eagle Mountain Goldprojekt in Guyana mit analytischen Ergebnissen von 14 zusätzlichen Bohrlöchern des Programms bekanntzugeben. Das aktuell geplante Bohrprogramm besteht aus einem Minimum von 120 explorativen infill Kernbohrungen mit einer minimalen Länge von 15.000 Metern [...]
Goldsource Mines and Eagle Mountain Gold are pleased to announce that they have successfully completed their previously announced business combination. J. Scott Drever, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are pleased that the transaction has come to a successful conclusion. The new Goldsource Mines brings together a powerful combination of [...]
Eagle Mountain Gold today announced the termination of its financing arrangements with Weiser Capital Limited of Nassau, Bahamas. Weiser has assisted the Company with several financings, earning fees for introducing investors to the Company and arranging for their participation in equity financings. Following receipt of shareholder approval for the [...]
Eagle Mountain is pleased to announce results of the voting at its special general meeting of shareholders held on February 20, 2014, in Vancouver, British Columbia. At the Meeting, the Company received overwhelming shareholder approval for its proposed business combination with Goldsource Mines Inc. by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, with [...]
Eagle Mountain Gold announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement, previously announced on December 2, 2013, for total gross proceeds of $265,752.50. The Financing was oversubscribed. The Company issued 4,088,500 units at a price of $0.065 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable share purchase [...]
Eagle Mountain Gold announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,850,000 units at a price of $0.065 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of approximately $250,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at [...]