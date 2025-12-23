Seit vergangenem Mittwoch werden die Aktien von Minco plc nicht mehr an einer Börse gehandelt. Das Delisting erfolgte aufgrund der Übernahme von Mincos Royalty für die Curraghinalt-Lagerstätte durch Dalradian Resources Inc. Ende Juli hatten die Aktionäre von Minco für eine Vereinbarung gestimmt, wonach Dalradian das Aktienkapital von Minco im [...]
Minco und Buchans Minerals gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Übernahme abgeschlossen haben, im Rahmen derer 8501297 Canada Inc., ein 100%-Tochterunternehmen Mincos, sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Buchans Minerals im Tauschverhältnis von 0,826 Minco-Aktien für eine Buchans-Aktie erworben hat. Die Aktionäre [...]
Minco veröffentlichte heute weitere positive Ergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms auf dem Buchans-Projekt in Neufundland, Kanada. Im Rahmen des dreimonatigen Bohrprogramms, das im Oktober endete, wurden insgesamt 58 Bohrungen vorgenommen. Inzwischen sind die Ergebnisse weiterer Bohrlöcher bei der Lundberg-Lagerstätte verfügbar. Zu [...]
Minco veröffentlichte heute vielversprechende Ergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms bei den Basismetalllagerstätten Lundberg und Engine House auf dem Buchans-Projekt in Neufundland, Kanada. In dem dreimonatigen Bohrprogramm, das im Oktober endete, wurden insgesamt 58 Bohrungen vorgenommen. Inzwischen sind die Probenergebnisse der [...]
Dalradian Resources announces closing of the acquisition by Dalradian of the 2% net smelter return royalty formerly held by Minco Plc on Dalradian's Curraghinalt gold deposit. Patrick F.N. Anderson, Dalradian's President and CEO commented, "We extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders and longstanding believers in our project, most of whom are [...]
Dalradian Resources notes the announcement made earlier today by Minco that Minco received final approval from the Irish High Court for the acquisition of Minco's 2% net smelter return royalty on the Curraghinalt gold deposit by Dalradian. The Transaction will be implemented by mean of a scheme of arrangement, under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the [...]
Dalradian Resources notes the announcement made today by Minco that Dalradian and Minco have reached agreement on the terms of the acquisition of Minco's 2% net smelter return royalty on the Curraghinalt gold deposit by Dalradian under Rule 2.5 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, Takeover Rules 2013. For a full description of the terms of the [...]
Minco is pleased to announce an eleven hole, 2,100 metre, exploration drilling programme in Buchans. The drilling program, located immediately south of the former site of the Lucky Strike massive sulphide mine, is expected to take eight weeks to complete and will include a minimum of eight new holes plus deepening of three existing holes. All holes [...]
Minco is pleased to announce multiple intersections of massive sulphide mineralization with grades as high as 26.05% combined zinc, copper and lead over 1.45 m from its 2014, four hole, 556 m, exploration drilling programme on its zinc/copper/lead VMS project. The four holes are located on the southern side of the planned open pit for the Lundberg [...]