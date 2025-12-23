Menü
Minco Plc

Minco Plc
Bergbau
Irland
August 2017
Übernahme
Dalradian Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Minco Plc fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Dalradian Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich (sofern vorhanden) im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Minco Plc

  • Minco plc degelistet
    Seit vergangenem Mittwoch werden die Aktien von Minco plc nicht mehr an einer Börse gehandelt. Das Delisting erfolgte aufgrund der Übernahme von Mincos Royalty für die Curraghinalt-Lagerstätte durch Dalradian Resources Inc. Ende Juli hatten die Aktionäre von Minco für eine Vereinbarung gestimmt, wonach Dalradian das Aktienkapital von Minco im [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.08.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Minco plc und Buchans Minerals Corp. melden Abschluss der Übernahme
    Minco und Buchans Minerals gaben gestern bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Übernahme abgeschlossen haben, im Rahmen derer 8501297 Canada Inc., ein 100%-Tochterunternehmen Mincos, sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Buchans Minerals im Tauschverhältnis von 0,826 Minco-Aktien für eine Buchans-Aktie erworben hat. Die Aktionäre [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.07.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Minco Plc meldet weitere Bohrergebnisse von Buchans
    Minco veröffentlichte heute weitere positive Ergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms auf dem Buchans-Projekt in Neufundland, Kanada. Im Rahmen des dreimonatigen Bohrprogramms, das im Oktober endete, wurden insgesamt 58 Bohrungen vorgenommen. Inzwischen sind die Ergebnisse weiterer Bohrlöcher bei der Lundberg-Lagerstätte verfügbar. Zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.12.2012
    von Minenportal.de
  • Minco Plc meldet gute Bohrergebnisse von Buchans
    Minco veröffentlichte heute vielversprechende Ergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms bei den Basismetalllagerstätten Lundberg und Engine House auf dem Buchans-Projekt in Neufundland, Kanada. In dem dreimonatigen Bohrprogramm, das im Oktober endete, wurden insgesamt 58 Bohrungen vorgenommen. Inzwischen sind die Probenergebnisse der [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.11.2012
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Minco Plc


