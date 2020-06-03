Oracle Mining Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass die Notierung der Unternehmensaktien an der TSX Venture Exchange zum 24. Dezember 2015 aufgehoben wurde. Zudem ist das Management des Unternehmens geschlossen zurückgetreten. Oracle hatte bereits im September gemeldet, dass es einige wichtige Verbindlichkeiten im Rahmen einer Kreditvereinbarung nicht [...]
Oracle Mining Corp. freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Rick Lu zum Sonderberater des Unternehmens bestellt wurde. Herr Lu war seit 2009 Direktor bei der Investment Management Department of China Railway Resources Group. In seinen früheren Funktionen war er unter anderem auch als Direktor bei börsennotierten Unternehmen der Börsen Hongkong und [...]
Oracle freut sich, den Start seiner neuen Website, oracleminingcorp.com, bekannt zu geben. Die neu gestaltete Website, die nun eine neue benutzerfreundliche Schnittstelle mit knappen Inhalten umfasst, wurde konzipiert, um den Besuchern ein besseres Verständnis für die aktuellen Betriebe von Oracle Mining sowie für den Umfang der historischen [...]
Herr O'Brien kann bei der Goldkapitalanalyse von Erschließungsunternehmen bis hin zu Senior-Produzenten sowie bei Edelmetallprognosen eine Erfahrung von über sieben Jahren vorweisen. In dieser Zeit wurde er zwei Jahre in Folge in die Top 5 der "Best on the Street Analyst Survey" des Wall Street Journals für nordamerikanische Bergbauanalysten [...]
Oracle Mining gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seine Finanzergebnisse für das am 30. September 2011 endende Quartal veröffentlicht hat. Diese Pressemeldung ist gemeinsam mit der nicht testierten Zusammenfassung des Konzernzwischenberichts und den dazugehörigen Anmerkungen für das am 30. September 2011 endende Quartal sowie den Erklärungen und [...]
Oracle Mining today announced that effective December 24, 2015, each of the directors, chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Corporation have resigned. Further to the Corporation's news release dated December 23, 2015, pursuant to which Oracle Mining announced the appointment of a receiver and manager over the assets [...]
Oracle Mining today announced that the Superior Court of Arizona has granted the application of the Corporation's lender to appoint Christopher G. Linscott as receiver and manager over the assets, undertakings and property of Oracle Ridge Mining LLC. The Receiver is charged with managing the day to day affairs of Oracle Ridge during the period of [...]
Oracle Mining today announced that Vincere Resource Holdings LLC has provided notice (i) that the entire unpaid principal amount of the secured convertible loan facility with an aggregate principal amount of US$6.7 million pursuant to the secured convertible loan agreement dated December 17, 2014 and all other fees, charges, and costs payable under [...]
Oracle Mining announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015. This news release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 and 2014, and the related management's discussion & analysis, both available [...]
Oracle Mining today announced entry into a forbearance agreement with Vincere Resource Holdings LLC, 0830438 B.C. Ltd. and Oracle Ridge Mining LLC. Oracle Mining had previously announced on September 4, 2015, its default of certain milestone covenants pursuant to a secured convertible loan facility for an aggregate principal amount of US$6.7 [...]