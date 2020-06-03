Menü
Oracle Mining Corp.

Oracle Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2015
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Oracle Mining Corp. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Oracle Mining Corp.

  • Oracle Mining: Aufhebung der Börsennotierung
    Oracle Mining Corp. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass die Notierung der Unternehmensaktien an der TSX Venture Exchange zum 24. Dezember 2015 aufgehoben wurde. Zudem ist das Management des Unternehmens geschlossen zurückgetreten. Oracle hatte bereits im September gemeldet, dass es einige wichtige Verbindlichkeiten im Rahmen einer Kreditvereinbarung nicht [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.01.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Oracle Mining beauftragt Rick Lu als Sonderberater
    Oracle Mining Corp. freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Rick Lu zum Sonderberater des Unternehmens bestellt wurde. Herr Lu war seit 2009 Direktor bei der Investment Management Department of China Railway Resources Group. In seinen früheren Funktionen war er unter anderem auch als Direktor bei börsennotierten Unternehmen der Börsen Hongkong und [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.12.2011
    von IRW-Press
  • Oracle Mining Corp. startet neue Website www.oracleminingcorp.com
    Oracle freut sich, den Start seiner neuen Website, oracleminingcorp.com, bekannt zu geben. Die neu gestaltete Website, die nun eine neue benutzerfreundliche Schnittstelle mit knappen Inhalten umfasst, wurde konzipiert, um den Besuchern ein besseres Verständnis für die aktuellen Betriebe von Oracle Mining sowie für den Umfang der historischen [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.11.2011
    von IRW-Press
  • Oracle Mining Corp. meldet Ernennung von Vice President Corporate Development
    Herr O'Brien kann bei der Goldkapitalanalyse von Erschließungsunternehmen bis hin zu Senior-Produzenten sowie bei Edelmetallprognosen eine Erfahrung von über sieben Jahren vorweisen. In dieser Zeit wurde er zwei Jahre in Folge in die Top 5 der "Best on the Street Analyst Survey" des Wall Street Journals für nordamerikanische Bergbauanalysten [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.11.2011
    von IRW-Press
  • Oracle Mining Corp. gibt Finanzergebnisse für das 3. Quartal bekannt
    Oracle Mining gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen seine Finanzergebnisse für das am 30. September 2011 endende Quartal veröffentlicht hat. Diese Pressemeldung ist gemeinsam mit der nicht testierten Zusammenfassung des Konzernzwischenberichts und den dazugehörigen Anmerkungen für das am 30. September 2011 endende Quartal sowie den Erklärungen und [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.11.2011
    von IRW-Press

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Oracle Mining Corp.

  • Oracle Mining Corp. Announces Resignations and Trading Halt
    Oracle Mining today announced that effective December 24, 2015, each of the directors, chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Corporation have resigned. Further to the Corporation's news release dated December 23, 2015, pursuant to which Oracle Mining announced the appointment of a receiver and manager over the assets [...]
    weiterlesen
    31.12.2015
    von Marketwired
  • Oracle Mining Corp. Announces Appointment of Receiver
    Oracle Mining today announced that the Superior Court of Arizona has granted the application of the Corporation's lender to appoint Christopher G. Linscott as receiver and manager over the assets, undertakings and property of Oracle Ridge Mining LLC. The Receiver is charged with managing the day to day affairs of Oracle Ridge during the period of [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.12.2015
    von Marketwired
  • Lender Provides Notice of Intention to Exercise Rights and Remedies
    Oracle Mining today announced that Vincere Resource Holdings LLC has provided notice (i) that the entire unpaid principal amount of the secured convertible loan facility with an aggregate principal amount of US$6.7 million pursuant to the secured convertible loan agreement dated December 17, 2014 and all other fees, charges, and costs payable under [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.12.2015
    von Marketwired
  • Oracle Mining Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Results
    Oracle Mining announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015. This news release should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 and 2014, and the related management's discussion & analysis, both available [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.12.2015
    von Marketwired
  • Oracle Mining Enters Into Forbearance Agreement
    Oracle Mining today announced entry into a forbearance agreement with Vincere Resource Holdings LLC, 0830438 B.C. Ltd. and Oracle Ridge Mining LLC. Oracle Mining had previously announced on September 4, 2015, its default of certain milestone covenants pursuant to a secured convertible loan facility for an aggregate principal amount of US$6.7 [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.10.2015
    von Marketwired

weitere engl. Meldungen


