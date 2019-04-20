Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Goldcorp Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Die Newmont Goldcorp Corporation gab heute den erfolgreichen Abschluss ihrer Transaktion bekannt, bei der die Newmont Mining und Goldcorp zum weltweit führenden Goldunternehmen fusionieren. "Wir haben unser Ziel erreicht, zum weltweit führenden Goldunternehmen zu werden und wir werden diese Position halten, indem wir unsere Gewinnstrategie [...]
Goldcorp Inc. und Newmont Goldcorp Corporation gaben heute bekannt, dass sie die Transaktion, in deren Rahmen sich die beiden zum weltweit führenden Goldunternehmen der Branche zusammengeschlossen haben, erfolgreich durchgeführt haben. Newmont Goldcorp wird an der New York Stock Exchange unter dem Ticker NEM und an der Toronto Stock Exchange unter [...]
Die Aktien von Goldcorp Inc. entwickeln sich weiterhin schlechter als der Gesamtmarkt in Gestalt des HUI-Index. Insbesondere der anvisierte Zusammenschluss zwischen Newmont Mining Corp. und Goldcorp schreckt wohl Investoren ab hier beherzter zuzugreifen. Doch die Entwicklung in der letzten Woche, in der der HUI-Index 1,89% verloren hat und Goldcorp [...]
Wir haben uns in der Vergangenheit stets dagegen ausgesprochen, auf einzelne Aktien zu setzen und anstelle dessen einen Warenkorb bevorzugt. Entweder, indem wir einfach nur den Index als Ganzes handeln oder den gesamten Index über eine spezielle Gewichtung abbilden, so wie wir dies beim HUI getan haben. Dennoch wissen auch wir um die Chancen der [...]
Goldcorp Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation today announced the successful conclusion of the transaction combining Newmont Mining Corp. and Goldcorp to form the world's leading gold business. Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of assets, prospects and talent. This portfolio includes long-life operations and profitable expansion and [...]
Goldcorp Inc. today announced that Newmont Mining Corp. has received Investment Canada Act approval in connection with the previously-announced plan of arrangement, whereby Newmont will acquire all outstanding common shares of Goldcorp. The arrangement has previously received shareholder approval and clearance under the Competition Act. No further [...]
Goldcorp Inc. today welcomed Newmont Mining Corp.'s favorable shareholder vote in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement to combine with Goldcorp at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The issuance of the Newmont shares in connection with the Transaction was approved by greater than 98% of votes cast by [...]
Goldcorp Inc. and Newmont Mining Corp. are pleased to announce that Goldcorp has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement , whereby Newmont will acquire all outstanding common shares of Goldcorp in exchange for 0.3280 of a share of Newmont common stock and $0.02 in cash [...]
Goldcorp Inc. is pleased to announce that Goldcorp's shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the plan of arrangement to combine with Newmont Mining Corp. at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The Transaction, whereby Newmont will acquire all outstanding common shares of Goldcorp, was approved by greater than 97% of [...]