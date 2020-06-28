Africo Resources Ltd.

Mitte Mai hatte Africo Resources Limited eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Camrose Resources Limited bekannt gegeben, wonach das Unternehmen privatisiert werden soll. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt besaß Camrose 63,66% der Stammaktien von Africo. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird Camrose die verbleibenden Stammaktien zum Preis von je 1,00 $ erwerben. Wie Africo nun [...]
Africo Resources announces the closing of its previously announced going private transaction, pursuant to which Camrose Resources has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Africo that Camrose did not already own by way of a plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement holders of Africo common shares will receive [...]
Africo Resources announces that its previously announced plan of arrangement between Camrose Resources and Africo has been approved by the shareholders of Africo at its annual and special meeting held today. At the Meeting, over 99.99% of the votes cast by all Africo shareholders, and 99.99% of votes cast by Africo shareholders other than Camrose [...]
Africo Resources today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Camrose Resources under which the Company would be taken private pursuant to a plan of arrangement. Camrose currently owns 63.66% of the Africo common shares. Under the Plan of Arrangement, Camrose would acquire all of the Common Shares that Camrose does not [...]
Africo Resources announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed a Special Committee, consisting of George Ireland and James Cook. The Special Committee, along with management, have been mandated to work with Africo's largest shareholder, Camrose Resources, with a view to enhancing shareholder value and to try and lessen the significant [...]
Africo Resources announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its annual shareholder meeting held Thursday, June 25, 2015, in Vancouver. The votes attaching to a total of 65,553,483 out of 71,313,127 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 91.9% of the issued and outstanding [...]