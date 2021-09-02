Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. meldete gestern den erfolgreichen Verkauf seines 10%igen Anteils an dem Santa-Rosa-Goldprojekt in Panama für 2,6 Mio. USD. Für die Entwicklung und den Betrieb der Mine gründete das Unternehmen mit seinem Partner im September 2011 die spätere Vera Gold Corporation. Im Juli 2012 wurde die Beendigung der ursprünglichen [...]
Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has renewed its exploration efforts in the Mineral Ridge District near Tonopah, Nevada. The Company’s technical team has conducted geological mapping and sampling in and around its extensive land position, much of which is on trend with the nearby Mineral Ridge Mine (70% Scorpio Gold [...]
Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. announced today that it has reached a settlement and mutual release agreement dated September 24, 2015 with David A. Caldwell et al regarding litigation pertaining to a Peruvian mining venture. The parties have agreed to settle all disputes and a lawsuit originally filed by the Company in October 2013. Settlement terms [...]
Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. announced today that Mr. Patrick Highsmith has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective August 3, 2015. Patrick Highsmith is a 25-year veteran of the mining industry, having worked in mine operations, exploration, and business development for Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, and Newmont Mining. Mr [...]
Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. announced today that arbitration proceedings involving the Company and Pinnacle Minerals Corp have been completed, and on June 4, 2015, the arbitrator ruled in favor of the Company and denied the claims of Pinnacle. The arbitrator found that Pinnacle committed fraud in the sale to the Company of Pinnacle’s [...]
Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce an update of activities at the Vanderbilt, Coyote Fault, and North Springs mineral properties located in Nevada. GPXM has contracted the professional mining services of Cardno MM&A, including professional geologists Steve Craig and Paul Dockweiler, who have direct experience with local metamorphic [...]