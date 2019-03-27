Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Hindalco Industries Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
ZURICH and GOTTINGEN, Germany, May 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, will expand its production capacity for automotive sheet effective immediately. This step is designed to meet growing demand for light, recyclable aluminum sheet for automobile manufacturing. Novelis Europe has [...]
ATLANTA, May 23, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, was named Metals Company of the Year at the inaugural Platts Global Metals Awards ceremony held today in London. Novelis President and Chief Executive Officer Philip Martens was also named CEO of the Year.(Photo [...]
ATLANTA and MILAN, May 16, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the opening of a new aluminum recycling and continuous casting line at its Pieve Emanuele facility in Milan, Italy. The 12 million euro expansion represents the largest single investment by Novelis in Italy in the past decade [...]
ATLANTA, May 15, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced a number of senior executive moves designed to further accelerate its "One Novelis" global integration strategy. Company executives Marco Palmieri, Tadeu Nardocci and Erwin Mayr have been appointed as regional presidents for North [...]
ATLANTA, May 2, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced the commercial availability of the industry's first independently certified, high-recycled content aluminum designed specifically for the beverage can market. With a minimum of 90 percent recycled aluminum, the Novelis [...]