Mindoro Resources Ltd.

Mindoro Resources teilte am vergangenen Freitag mit, dass das Unternehmen weitere 51,8 Mio. Aktien von Red Mountain Mining zu einem Preis von je 0,0154 CAD verkauft hat. Hieraus entstand dem Unternehmen ein Erlös von insgesamt 792.686 CAD. Anfang März hatte sich Mindoro bereits von 30 Mio. Red-Mountain-Aktien getrennt. Als Begründung wurde [...]
Mindoro Resources freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass die an der australischen Börse ASX gelistete Gesellschaft Red Mountain Mining, in die Mindoro zu 56 % investiert ist, in zwei Bereichen des unternehmenseigenen Projekts Batangas, das sich auf den Philippinen südlich der Hauptstadt Manila befindet, eine hochgradige Goldmineralisierung entdeckt hat:
Mindoro freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Red Mountain Mining heute von seinen Aktionären die Genehmigung zur Abwicklung der am 23. Juli 2012 mit Mindoro unterzeichneten Aktienkaufvereinbarung erhalten hat. Laut dieser Vereinbarung hat RMX zugestimmt, 100 Millionen RMX-Aktien sowie 50 Millionen Performance-Aktien auf Mindoro zu übertragen. Dafür [...]
Mindoro erhielt von RMX 200.000 A$ einer Darlehensfazilität in Höhe von insgesamt bis zu 1 Mio. A$ für die Bebohrung der potenziell hochgradigen Gold-Feeder-Zonen bei Archangel. Das erste Programm wird drei bis fünf Bohrlöcher umfassen, wobei jedes eine separate interpretierte Feeder-Struktur im Ressourcengebiet Kay Tanda beim Projekt Archangel [...]
Mindoro Resources reports that Mr. Geocel D. Olanday has resigned as a Director of Mindoro. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Olanday for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Mindoro during his tenure as a Director and extends its best wishes in all his endeavors. Mindoro is pleased to announce the appointment of its Interim CEO [...]
Mindoro Resources announced that in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSXV Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, Jan 18, the Company’s listing was transferred to the NEX, the Company’s Tier classification was changed from Tier 2 to the NEX, and the filing [...]
Mindoro Resources announced that its shareholders have approved all resolutions brought before them at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 23, 2017 and the number of shares voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 122,579,805 representing 41.21% of the 297,437,399 common shares issued and outstanding by the [...]
Mindoro Resources announced the filing of the Company's First Quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended March 31. Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on SEDAR. Overview for The Three [...]
Mindoro Resources announced the filing of the Company's annual audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. Highlights in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis, which are available on SEDAR. Financial Net loss of $4,959,000 [...]