Sundance Resources Ltd.

Sundance Minerals gab gestern den Abschluss der Phase 1 des Diamantbohrprogramms bei der San-Ricardo-Liegenschaft in Sonora, Mexiko, bekannt. Bei dem Santa-Cruz-Ziel wurden entlang einer Verlaufslänge von 200 Metern zwölf Bohrungen vorgenommen sowie zwei weitere bei der Mina-Antigua-Ader. Zu den besten Ergebnissen gehören:
Kimberley Diamonds announced that it has received the first AUD$5 million under the terms of a loan agreement entered into with a third party lender, Zhejiang Huitong Auction Co Ltd. Under the terms of the Loan Agreement, Zhejiang has agreed to provide KDL with a total loan of AUD$10 million, with KDL to receive a further AUD$5 million this month [...]
The directors of Sundance Resources Limited submit herewith the financial report of Sundance Resources Limited and its' subsidiaries for the half-year ended 31 December 2011. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:
Sundance Resources Limited is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Core Mining Limited concerning the provision and use of future infrastructure facilities which would service Sundance's Mbalam/Nabeba Iron Ore Project.
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sundance Resources Limited (ASX:SDL) advises that its Mbalam Iron Ore Project in central West Africa has taken a significant step towards development with the Cameroon Government establishing a top-level Ministerial Steering Committee to co-ordinate and oversee planning for the mine and infrastructure. This [...]