Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cibolan Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
General Metals und Open Gold gaben gestern bekannt, dass die Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung bezüglich des in Nevada gelegenen Indipendence-Projektes von General Metals getroffen haben, derzufolge Open Gold das Projekt erwerben wird. General Metals erhält im Gegenzug 64% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Open Gold, von welchen 90% an [...]
Cibolan Gold Corp. completed a technical review of the 3-D geologic model which focused on structural controls for high grade mineralization at the Independence gold and silver mining project, located directly adjacent to Newmont's multi-billion dollar operating Phoenix Fortitude mining complex. The Company's Nevada based technical team began the [...]
Cibolan Gold is pleased to advise and update shareholders on recent developments with the Wilson Independence project, located directly adjacent to Newmont's Multi Billion dollar operating Phoenix Fortitude mining complex. During April, the Company mapped and sampled the structures identified by the new technical team. On April 23, 2015, management [...]
Cibolan Gold new technical team completed its preliminary review resulting in recommendations for achieving a successful transition to production. The review focused on identifying the potential for developing 4 to 5 million tons containing at least 200,000 ounces of gold (grading 1.42 grams per ton or better) that could be mined economically and [...]
Cibolan Gold announces the addition of William Matlack, Robin Hendrickson, Donald McDowell and Dr. Steven Garwin to their technical team. For the last couple of months the team has been analyzing and reviewing the significant amount of data the Company has collected over the last few years. The objective of this review is to identify areas where [...]
General Metals announced today that it has received approval today from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for a change in the name of the Company and for a 20:1 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock effective May 30, 2014. On May 7, 2014, the Company's board of directors had approved a change in the name of the Company from [...]