Everton Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine definitive Vereinbarung mit Molecule Inc. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Everton alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Molecule aufkaufen wird. Dabei werden die Aktionäre von Molecule die Mehrheit der ausgegebenen Aktien des Unternehmens nach Ende der Transaktion besitzen. Als [...]
Everton Resources Inc. gab gestern bekannt, dass es eine nicht bindende Vereinbarung mit Molecule Inc. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen das Unternehmen alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Molecule erwerben wird. Molecule Inc. hat die notwendigen Lizenzen beantragt, um mit Cannabis versetzte Getränke herstellen zu können. Die Transaktion [...]
André Audet, Chairman und CEO von Everton, hierzu: "Wir freuen uns ungemein über die Bohrungen, die nun nach langem Warten wieder bei Ampliacion Pueblo Viejo aufgenommen werden. Wir werden auf Grundlage der jüngsten Interpretation und Analyse aller relevanten Daten mehrere neue Ziele untersuchen. Wir sind bereit, die richtigen Schritte zu [...]
Everton Resources teilte am vergangenen Freitag mit, dass das Unternehmen eine Privatplatzierung von 5,0 Mio. Flow-Through-Stammaktien und 379 Einheiten durchgeführt hat. Die Aktien wurden zu einem Preis von je 0,20 $ ausgegeben, der Preis je Einheit lag bei 1.000 $, woraus ein Bruttoerlös von insgesamt rund 1,38 Mio. $ resultierte. Jede Einheit [...]
Der Goldexplorer Everton Resources gab gestern bekannt, dass die TSX Venture Exchange der geplanten Aktienkonsolidierung der Stammaktien des Unternehmens im Verhältnis 5:1 zugestimmt hat. Diese war im Dezember von den Aktionären bewilligt worden. Die Aktien werden bereits seit gestern auf post-konsolidierter Basis an der TSX Venture Exchange [...]
Everton Resources Inc. and Molecule Inc. are pleased to announce that they have received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the common shares of "Molecule Holdings Inc." following the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement between Everton and Molecule, which was approved by the Ontario [...]
Everton Resources and Molecule Inc. are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts of Molecule led by Gravitas Securities, for aggregate gross proceeds of $940,000, and a concurrent non-brokered private placement of Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $85,000 [...]
Everton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement between Everton and Molecule Inc. and pursuant to an engagement letter dated June 5, 2020, between Molecule and Gravitas Securities Inc. as lead agent, Molecule proposes to complete a best efforts brokered private placement of up to [...]
Everton Resources is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forth at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on April 6, 2020, as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 4, 2020, were approved by Shareholders. Among other items, the Shareholders approved certain [...]
Everton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that Molecule, the private Ontario corporation with which Everton has entered into an Arrangement Agreement, received a Cannabis Processing License on February 28, 2020 under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations. Molecule is a beverage formulation, manufacturing and distribution company [...]