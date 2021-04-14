IC Potash Corp. freut sich, den Abschluss einer nicht vermittelten Privatplatzierung bekannt zu geben. Ein Aggregat von 6.573.333 Einheiten des Unternehmens wurde zu 0,105 US-Dollar pro Einheit für einen Bruttogesamterlös von 690.200 US-Dollar ausgegeben. Jede Einheit besteht aus einer Stammaktie des Unternehmens; und (ii) einer Hälfte eines [...]
Die IC Potash Corp. freut sich, heute bekannt zu geben, dass sie, wie zuvor angekündigt, der Annahme von 2,5 Mio. US-Dollar im Rahmen der vorgeschlagenen Änderung der Investitionszusage durch die Cartesian Capital Group, LLC von bis zu 45 Mio. US-Dollar zugestimmt hat. Cartesian hat zugestimmt, die strategischen Investitionen in die [...]
IC Potash Corp. is pleased to announce that the trading of its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange will commence on November 23, 2017. The Company is concurrently changing its name to Belgravia Capital International Inc. With effect on the close of business on November 22, 2017, the Company’s shares will no longer trade on the [...]
IC Potash wishes to provide an update on the timing of the commencement of trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange. The Company will delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 and commence trading on the CSE on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Prior to the commencement of trading on the CSE, the [...]
IC Potash is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has determined it is in the best interests of shareholders to transfer the Company’s listing to The Canadian Securities Exchange. The CSE is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. The CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient trading and listing platform [...]
IC Potash is pleased to announce that the business development strategy of ICP Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is being expanded to include value-added legally compliant products and services for the domestic and international Cannabis industry, including developing services in the areas of permissioned and private blockchains [...]
IC Potash is pleased to announce that the redemption of the Company’s shares in Intercontinental Potash Corp. (USA) has been completed. The redemption is described in the Management Information Circular for the Special Shareholder Meeting of the Company held on October 12, 2017 that was filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators. The [...]