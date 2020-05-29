MZI Resources Ltd.

MZI Resources provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June, 2017. HIGHLIGHTS - Record quarterly product sales of 23,361t ~ Full year 62,473t. - Quarterly sales receipts of $14.8M from product sales comprising: 8,945t of L88; 10,500t of L70 and 3,916t of zircon concentrate. - Full year sales receipts of $51.1M [...]
MZI Resources s pleased to provide the following operational update with regard to the Company's flagship Keysbrook Mineral Sands Project, located 70km south of Perth. - Operations optimisation work program underway - On track for record quarterly sales volumes in current June quarter - Premium L88 product made for commercial trial evaluation in [...]
MZI Resources is pleased to announce it has secured funding to progress its strategic land access program. This will support future operations at its flagship Keysbrook mineral sands operation, 70km south of Perth, including the potential for future growth. A US$5 million debt financing provided by the Company's major shareholder Resource Capital [...]
MZI Resources is pleased to announce it has appointed Northcott Capital Limited (Northcott) as a Corporate Financial Advisor to review the Company's balance sheet and financing structure and, subject to development of an acceptable plan, assist with the delivery of the most appropriate and efficient capital structure for MZI going forward. MZI's [...]
MZI Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of well-regarded and experienced resources industry senior executive Mr Martin Purvis as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MZI Resources. His appointment follows a comprehensive Australian and international executive search. Mr Purvis will commence in the role effective 1 July [...]