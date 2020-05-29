Menü
MZI Resources Ltd.

MZI Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Mai 2020
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von MZI Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu MZI Resources Ltd.

  • MZI Resources Ltd.: Quarterly Activities Report ending 30 June, 2017
    MZI Resources provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June, 2017. HIGHLIGHTS - Record quarterly product sales of 23,361t ~ Full year 62,473t. - Quarterly sales receipts of $14.8M from product sales comprising: 8,945t of L88; 10,500t of L70 and 3,916t of zircon concentrate. - Full year sales receipts of $51.1M [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.07.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • MZI Resources Ltd.: On Track for Record Quarterly Sales
    MZI Resources s pleased to provide the following operational update with regard to the Company's flagship Keysbrook Mineral Sands Project, located 70km south of Perth. - Operations optimisation work program underway - On track for record quarterly sales volumes in current June quarter - Premium L88 product made for commercial trial evaluation in [...]
    weiterlesen
    13.06.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • MZI Resources Ltd: Funding Secured to Extend Mining Access at Keysbrook
    MZI Resources is pleased to announce it has secured funding to progress its strategic land access program. This will support future operations at its flagship Keysbrook mineral sands operation, 70km south of Perth, including the potential for future growth. A US$5 million debt financing provided by the Company's major shareholder Resource Capital [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.05.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • MZI Resources Ltd: Corporate Financial Advisor Appointment
    MZI Resources is pleased to announce it has appointed Northcott Capital Limited (Northcott) as a Corporate Financial Advisor to review the Company's balance sheet and financing structure and, subject to development of an acceptable plan, assist with the delivery of the most appropriate and efficient capital structure for MZI going forward. MZI's [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.05.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • MZI Resources Ltd.: Appointment of Managing Director
    MZI Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of well-regarded and experienced resources industry senior executive Mr Martin Purvis as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MZI Resources. His appointment follows a comprehensive Australian and international executive search. Mr Purvis will commence in the role effective 1 July [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.05.2017
    von ABN Newswire


