Menü
Suche
 

Capital Mining Ltd.

Capital Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
Dezember 2018
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Capital Mining Ltd. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Capital Mining Ltd.

  • Capital Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report
    Capital Mining is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2017. Capital holds gold, base metal and lithium exploration projects, with two project areas in NSW, a larger spread of lithium projects one nickel sulphide project in Western Australia and a lithium project in the Republic of Ireland. During the [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.02.2018
    von ABN Newswire
  • Capital Mining Limited: Exploration & Corporate Update
    Capital Mining provides the following update on the Company's activities. Exploration Update Scotia Nickel and Cobalt Project The drilling program at the Scotia cobalt-nickel project was completed during the September quarter 2017. The program comprised of 7 RC percussion holes for a total of 1,224 metres. Refer to the September 2017 quarterly [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.01.2018
    von ABN Newswire
  • Capital Mining Limited: Placement and Corporate Update
    Capital Mining is pleased to advise the completion of a placement of 166,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares to raise $500,000. The Company will issue 100,000,000 ordinary shares in accordance with Resolution 5 which was approved at today's General Meeting at an issue price of $0.004 combined with 66,666,667 ordinary shares at an issue price of [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.12.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • Capital Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report ending 30 September 2017
    Capital Mining is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2017. Capital Mining has a portfolio of gold, base metal and lithium exploration projects with two project areas in NSW, a larger spread of lithium projects, one nickel sulphide project in Western Australia and one lithium project in the Republic [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.12.2017
    von ABN Newswire
  • Capital Mining Limited: Scotia Drill Program Data Being Interpreted
    The directors of Capital Mining are pleased to announce the receipt of the raw assay data from the Company's drilling campaign at Scotia, near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Company's Geologist and General Manager Exploration Ray Muskett is interpreting the results and formulating the relevant tables and response to the results which will be [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.11.2017
    von ABN Newswire

weitere engl. Meldungen


Versenden

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap