REBgold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2014
Übernahme
Aquila Resources Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von REBgold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Aquila Resources Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu REBgold Corp.

  • Aquila Resources und REBgold Corp. geben Fusion bekannt
    Aquila Resources und REBgold gaben am gestrigen Donnerstag bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung getroffen haben, derzufolge Aquila sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von REBgold erwerben wird. Der Unternehmenszusammenschluss soll in Form eines Aktientausches im Verhältnis 1:1 stattfinden. Die Unternehmen teilten zudem mit, dass sie [...]
    08.11.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu REBgold Corp.


