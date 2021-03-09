REBgold Corp.

Aquila Resources und REBgold gaben am gestrigen Donnerstag bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung getroffen haben, derzufolge Aquila sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von REBgold erwerben wird. Der Unternehmenszusammenschluss soll in Form eines Aktientausches im Verhältnis 1:1 stattfinden. Die Unternehmen teilten zudem mit, dass sie [...]
Aquila Resources and REBgold announced today that they have completed the following previously announced transactions: I. a statutory plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Aquila acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of REBgold in exchange for Aquila shares on a one-for-one basis; II. the acquisition of 100% of the shares of HudBay Michigan [...]
Aquila and REBgold are pleased to announce that REBgold has received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 192 of Canada Business Corporations Act involving REBgold, Aquila and shareholders and optionholders of REBgold. Pursuant to the Arrangement [...]
Aquila and REBgold are pleased to announce that, at special meetings of their respective shareholders held earlier today (each a "Meeting"), their respective shareholders overwhelmingly approved all resolutions relating to the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Aquila and REBgold (the "Arrangement") and the proposed acquisition by [...]
Aquila and REBgold advise that special meetings of their respective shareholders have been scheduled for December 30, 2013 in relation to the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Aquila and REBgold and proposed acquisition by Aquila of the 51% interest in the Back Forty Project currently held by HudBay Minerals Inc. REBgold will host [...]
Aquila and REBgold announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to complete a business combination whereby Aquila will acquire all of the outstanding shares of REBgold in exchange for Aquila shares on a 1-for-1 basis. The companies also announced that they have: reached an agreement with Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP, on [...]