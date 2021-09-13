Agnico-Eagle announced today that it has acquired the remaining 5,032,139 common shares of Grayd Resource not already owned by Agnico-Eagle, representing approximately 5.23% of the outstanding Shares on a fully-diluted basis, pursuant to a previously announced compulsory acquisition carried out under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act [...]
Standard & Poor's will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Venture Composite and Select Indices: The shares of Grayd Resource Corp. will be removed from the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index after the close of trading on Thursday, December 15, 2011. The company has been acquired by Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited through an Acquisition Agreement for [...]
Agnico-Eagle and Grayd announced today that 91,228,900 common shares of Grayd, representing approximately 94.77% of the outstanding Shares on a fully-diluted basis, have been validly deposited pursuant to the offer made by Agnico-Eagle to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares. All conditions of the Offer have been satisfied and the Offer [...]
Agnico-Eagle and Grayd jointly announced today that they have agreed to amend the acquisition agreement dated September 19, 2011 and Agnico-Eagle will amend the offer made by Agnico-Eagle for all of the outstanding shares of Grayd dated October 13, 2011 to double the maximum amount of cash available under the Offer to approximately $183 million [...]
Grayd Resource Corp acknowledges that Agnico-Eagle Mines has issued a press release disclosing certain developments concerning Agnico's Goldex Mine. The Board and management of Grayd are currently reviewing and evaluating the contents of the news release with Grayd's legal and financial advisors. Once the Board and management have concluded their [...]