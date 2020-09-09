Alpha und Lakeland freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass der im Vorfeld angekündigte und in den gemeinsamen Pressemeldungen vom 22. Juli 2015 und 15. September 2015 beschriebene Arrangement-Plan vom Obersten Gerichtshof der Provinz British Columbia und von der TSX Venture Exchange nun endgültig genehmigt wurde. Unmittelbar vor dem Inkrafttreten des [...]
Die beiden Uranunternehmen Alpha Exploration und Lakeland Resources gaben vergangene Woche bekannt, dass die Aktionäre beider Unternehmen der Vereinbarung über eine Geschäftszusammenführung zugestimmt haben. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Lakeland alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Alpha erwerbenDie Lakelang-Anteilseigner haben zudem [...]
Die beiden Uranunternehmen Alpha Exploration Inc. und Lakeland Resources Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine bindende Vereinbarung über eine Geschäftszusammenführung getroffen haben. Durch die Fusion entstehen nach Angaben der Unternehmen bessere Voraussetzungen hinsichtlich ihrer Liegenschaften und Explorationsziele im Athabasca-Basin in [...]
Alpha Exploration und Lakeland freuen sich, die Bedingungen einer geplanten Transaktion bekannt zu geben, mit der Lakeland und Alpha eine Fusion eingehen und gemeinsam eine finanziell gut ausgestattete Uranexplorationsgesellschaft bilden werden. Triebkräfte für die Transaktion sind: die strategische Zusammenführung von bedeutenden Barmitteln und [...]
Lakeland freut sich, bekanntzugeben entlang der Korridore Patterson Lake und Carter im südwestlichen Teil des Athabasca-Beckens in der kanadischen Provinz Saskatchewan weitere Mineral-Claims erworben hat. Diese Claims grenzen an das unternehmenseigene Konzessionsgebiet Carter Lake an und erhöht die Größe des Projektgebiets auf rund 10.052 ha. Die [...]
Alpha Exploration and Lakeland Resources are pleased to report that the previously announced plan of arrangement, as described in the joint news releases dated July 22, 2015 and September 15, 2015, has received final approval from both the British Columbia Supreme Court, and the TSX Venture Exchange. Immediately prior to the effective time of the [...]
Alpha Exploration and Lakeland Resources are pleased to announce that their respective shareholders have approved key elements of a previously announced business combination transaction. The shareholders and warrantholders of AEX approved a plan of arrangement at a special meeting held today. A special resolution approving the AEX Arrangement was [...]
Alpha Exploration and Lakeland Resources are pleased to announce the terms of a proposed transaction whereby Lakeland and Alpha will merge to form a consolidated, well financed uranium exploration company. The transaction is driven by: Strategic combination of significant existing hard dollar and flow through treasuries of Alpha and Lakeland; A [...]
Lakeland Resources is pleased to announce that, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, has acquired additional mineral claims located along the Patterson Lake and Carter corridors within the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The additional claims are contiguous with Lakeland's Carter Lake Property (3,696 ha); and bring [...]
