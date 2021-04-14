Samaranta Mining, ein in Nevada und Kolumbien tätiger Goldexplorer, gab am Freitag bekannt, dass das Unternehmen mit Wirkung zum heutigen Montag eine Namensänderung zu "Icon Exploration Inc." sowie eine Aktienkonsolidierung auf der Basis von 5 zu 1 durchgeführt hat, wodurch sich die Anzahl der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien entsprechend von [...]
Samaranta möchte ein Update zu seiner Pressemitteilung vom 9. August 2012, in der das Unternehmen bekanntgab, eine Vereinbarung zur Bewertung und im Falle der Wirtschaftlichkeit zur erneuten Aufbereitung bestimmter Minenabgänge in Segovia eingegangen zu sein, bereitstellen. Wie in der Pressemitteilung vom 9. August 2012 angemerkt wurde, liegt [...]
Samaranta gibt bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit der Sociedad Minera Medio Ambiental Y Ecológica "Oro Sólido" Sociedad Por Acciones Simplificada Sas zur Bewertung und im Falle der Wirtschaftlichkeit zur erneuten Aufbereitung bestimmter Minenabgänge in Segovia eingegangen ist. Segovia beherbergt die Goldminen Frontino, ein hochhaltiger [...]
Samaranta gibt bekannt, dass es die Karten und endgültigen Ergebnisse der IP-Vermessungen, die auf 13,5 Linienkilometern entlang von zwei parallelen Rastern beim unternehmenseigenen Konzessionsgebiet Guadalupe im Distrikt Segovia in Kolumbien durchgeführt wurden, erhalten hat. Innerhalb des vermessenen Gebiets wurden drei separate Konduktorzonen [...]
Samaranta gibt im Anschluss an die Pressemitteilung des Unternehmens vom 21. September 2011, in der das Unternehmen bekannt gab, dass es eine Beteiligung von 80% am Konzessionsgebiet Siguiri in Guinea erworben hat, bekannt, dass es eine Vereinbarung mit Siguiri Mining Guinea Ltd. unterzeichnet hat, welcher zufolge SMG die 80%-Beteiligung von [...]
Icon Exploration Inc. announces that it has requested that its common shares be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange . The common shares are expected to be delisted on or about February 27, 2019. Icon's board of the directors determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to voluntarily delist its [...]
Icon Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that City View Green has now completed its last seed raise, having raised $1,000,000.50; completed a mutual share exchange transaction pursuant to which it has acquired a 19.9% interest in Budd Hutt Inc., an Ontario private company that holds the exclusive rights to acquire an Alberta private company [...]
Icon Exploration Inc. announces that it has agreed to amend certain of the terms of its proposed change of business transaction previously announced on November 7, 2018. Pursuant to the terms of an amended Share Exchange Agreement, Icon has agreed to consolidate its share capital on a 1.25 old for 1 new basis immediately prior to completion of its [...]
Icon Exploration Inc. is pleased to advise that it has now signed the formal share exchange agreement relating to its proposed change of business resulting from the acquisition of City View Green . As disclosed in prior news releases this past year, City View Green is a private numbered company incorporated under the laws of Ontario that has an [...]
Icon Exploration advises that further to its news release of March 14, 2018, relating to its proposed change of business resulting from the acquisition of City View Green , the parties are in the final stages of completing their due diligence on each other. Assuming satisfactory due diligence, Icon expects to be in a position to sign off on final [...]