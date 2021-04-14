ICN Resources Ltd.

Corazon Gold and ICN Resources are pleased to announce that they have closed their plan of arrangement whereby Corazon acquired all of the outstanding shares of ICN. This business combination will result in a well-financed company with gold and silver exploration projects in Nicaragua, Nevada and Colorado. The Transaction was approved by [...]
Corazon Gold and are pleased to announce that they have signed a definitive arrangement agreement dated August 10, 2012 whereby Corazon will acquire all of the outstanding shares of ICN. This business combination will result in a well financed company with gold exploration projects in Nicaragua, Nevada and Colorado. Carl Hering, President and CEO [...]
ICN Resources is pleased to report that it has SEDAR filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Goldfield Bonanza Project. The Project, under option from Lode Star Gold, is located in the historic Goldfield mining district of Nevada. A copy of the Report, entitled "Technical Report: Geology and Mineralization, Goldfield Bonanza [...]
ICN Resources is pleased to provide the following update regarding on-going exploration work at the Goldfield Bonanza Project. The project, under option from Lode Star Gold, Inc., is located in the historic Goldfield mining district of Nevada. The Goldfield district is well known for multi-ounce, bonanza-grade gold ores and has recorded historic [...]
ICN Resources is pleased to announce that it has made the first anniversary cash payment of US$100,000 and issued 500,000 units to Lode Star Gold for the option payment on Lode Star's Goldfield Bonanza Project, as per the TSX Venture Exchange approved Definitive Agreement announced in March 2011 (see ICN News Release of March 29, 2011). Each unit [...]