Minotaur Exploration Ltd.

Minotaur Exploration veröffentlichte kürzlich die Ergebnisse erster Bohrungen, die beim Osborne-Projekt, etwa 160 km südlich von Cloncurry, Queensland, angefertigt wurden, um vier neue Kupfer- und Gold-Zielgebiete auf Mineralisierungen zu testen. Beim Zielgebiet Osprey schnitt das Unternehmen der Meldung zufolge in Bohrloch OS2 0,45 m mit 0,59 [...]
Minotaur Exploration gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen eine außerbörsliche Übernahme des australischen Explorationsunternehmens Breakaway Resources plant. Gemäß Übernahmeangebot soll die Transaktion in einem Aktientauschverhältnis von 10 Breakaway-Aktien für eine Minotaur-Aktie stattfinden. Mit einem angenommenen Preis von 1,24 Cents je Aktie [...]
Minotaur meldet am 09.11.04 die Verschmelzung der Beteiligung am Prominent Hill Projekt mit Oxiana (AUS). Für jede Minotaur Aktie sollen 1,85 Oxiana Aktien und 1 Minotaur Exploration Aktie im Wert von 0,40 A$ ausgegeben werden. Bei einem aktuellen Aktienkurs der Oxiana von 0,95 A$ entspricht der Gegenwert des Angebotes einem Wert von 2,16 A$, was [...]
Minotaur Exploration and Avira Resources have signed a binding Terms Sheet under which, subject to it satisfying its due diligence requirements, Minotaur may acquire 100% ownership of the Pyramid tenement group located 180km south of Townsville. The project, covering 150km2, embraces two main areas prospective for gold, being the West Pyramid Range [...]
Minotaur Exploration provide a company presentation on their Copper/Gold discovery near Cloncurry in Queensland. Highlights: - Project generator targeting base metals 'under-cover' - Strategic partnership with OZ Minerals - Greenfields Jericho discovery reveals scale and high grade - OZ Minerals is funding Jericho activities through to production [...]
Minotaur Exploration has entered into a binding conditional Term Sheet to sell its Scotia and Leinster Nickel assets in Western Australia to ASX listed Auroch Minerals Limited for $1.5m in cash and shares. Highlights - Minotaur has signed a binding term sheet to sell Scotia and Leinster to Auroch Minerals - Minotaur to recieve $1.4m in Auroch [...]
Already well established as a prolific project generator of base metals prospects and discoveries around the Cloncurry region, Minotaur Exploration Ltd. has enhanced its ties there with mid-tier copper producer OZ Minerals Ltd. Minotaur and OZ Minerals have an exploration joint venture across tenements surrounding the operating Eloise copper-gold [...]
David Upton is one of Australia's leading writers on mineral exploration. He has BSc in Geology and is the author of The Olympic Dam Story. As a geology undergraduate in the 1980s, I had the opportunity to make a field trip to the Curnamona province in South Australia. The objective was to teach a bunch of city kids the basics of field mapping [...]