Minotaur Exploration Ltd: Sells WA Nickel Assets for $1.5m

Sydney, Australia - Minotaur Exploration Ltd. (ASX:MEP) (Minotaur) has entered into a binding conditional Term Sheet to sell its Scotia and Leinster Nickel assets in Western Australia to ASX listed Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) for $1.5m in cash and shares.Highlights- Minotaur has signed a binding term sheet to sell Scotia and Leinster to Auroch Minerals- Minotaur to recieve $1.4m in Auroch shares and $100k in cash- Sale extends Minotaur's track record of successfully monetising non-core assetsNickel Asset SaleThe sale supports Minotaur's strategy to focus on its base metals prospects in Queensland and South Australia.The sale transfers Minotaur's ownership of Minotaur Gold Solutions Pty Ltd and Altia Resources Pty Ltd, both whollyowned subsidiaries, which collectively own the tenements E36/899, E36/936, M29/245 and M29/246.At completion of the transaction, on satisfaction of conditions precedent, Perth based Auroch will pay Minotaur $1,400,000 payable in 23,333,333 Auroch ordinary shares (issue price of $0.06) plus a deferred $100,000 cash component to be paid when Auroch completes its next capital raising.Minotaur considers Auroch has the financial capacity, technical and operational expertise to further enhance the value of the Scotia and Leinster assets through accelerated exploration and project development studies. Minotaur is pleased to therefore retain an exposure to the project's forward prospects through its Auroch holding.





