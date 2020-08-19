Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
August 2020
Übernahme
Orogen Royalties Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Evrim Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Orogen Royalties Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Evrim Resources Corp.

  • Evrim Resources und Renaissance Gold fusionieren
    Evrim Resources Corp. und Renaissance Gold Inc. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es zu einem Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen kommen wird. Die Transaktion sieht einen Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien von Renaissance durch Evrim vor. Durch die Fusion entsteht ein neues Unternehmen namens Orogen Royalties Inc. Orogen wird sich [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.06.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Newmont investiert 7,3 Mio. $ in Evrim Resources
    Evrim Resources Corp. meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen mit Newmont Canada Corp., einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Newmont Mining Corp., eine Privatplatzierung arrangiert hat. Newmont hat rund 4,85 Mio. Aktien des Unternehmens zu einem Preis von 1,50 $ je Aktie gezeichnet. Aus der strategischen Investition ergibt sich für Evrim [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.08.2018
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Evrim Resources Corp.


