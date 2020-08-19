Evrim Resources Corp. und Renaissance Gold Inc. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es zu einem Zusammenschluss beider Unternehmen kommen wird. Die Transaktion sieht einen Erwerb sämtlicher ausstehender Aktien von Renaissance durch Evrim vor. Durch die Fusion entsteht ein neues Unternehmen namens Orogen Royalties Inc. Orogen wird sich [...]
Evrim Resources Corp. meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen mit Newmont Canada Corp., einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Newmont Mining Corp., eine Privatplatzierung arrangiert hat. Newmont hat rund 4,85 Mio. Aktien des Unternehmens zu einem Preis von 1,50 $ je Aktie gezeichnet. Aus der strategischen Investition ergibt sich für Evrim [...]
Evrim Resources Corp. and Renaissance Gold Inc. are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced merger-of-equals in which Evrim acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Renaissance through a share exchange transaction pursuant to a plan of arrangement . Concurrently with the completion of the Arrangement Evrim changed its [...]
Evrim Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting held today. All resolutions voted on at the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved with over 99% support. At the Meeting, Evrim's shareholders approved the Company's previously announced merger transaction with Renaissance Gold Inc. pursuant to a plan [...]
Evrim Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a private Mexican company to sell two non-core exploration properties in northwestern Mexico in exchange for net smelter return royalties. Evrim will transfer a 100% interest in the La Lola and Cumaro properties in exchange for a respective 2% NSR and 1% NSR on [...]
Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to combine in a merger-of-equals in which Evrim will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Renaissance through a share exchange transaction to create a new company, to be named Orogen Royalties Inc. Orogen will focus on project generation [...]
Evrim Resources Corp. has been advised by its partner, Newmont FN Holdings ULC, a subsidiary of Newmont Corp., that it is relinquishing its option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Astro Project, NWT, Canada and terminating the Mackenzie Alliance. Evrim President & CEO Paddy Nicol stated, "We would like to thank Newmont for their exploration [...]