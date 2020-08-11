Sheltered Oak Resources Corp.

Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak Resources are pleased to announce that the acquisition of Oak by Foundation by way of three cornered amalgamation (see joint Foundation / Oak news, November 14, 2012, January 15, 2013 and March 28, 2013) was completed today. The common shares of Oak will be delisted from the TSX-V at the open on April 11 [...]
Sheltered Oak has voluntarily halted trading in its stock in order to complete the amalgamation with Foundation Resources Inc. As previously announced on April 2, 2013, the Company has received the requisite shareholder approval and will request to have its shares delisted from the TSXV upon completion of the amalgamation and receipt of final [...]
Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak and their respective Board of Directors announce that the shareholders of Oak have approved the acquisition of Oak by Foundation by way of a three cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"). The votes were tabulated during a special shareholder meeting held earlier today. 100% of the votes at the meeting [...]
Sheltered Oak has received conditional approval from the TSX-V of a previously undisclosed transaction whereby certain debt outstanding held by a related party was converted into a net smelter royalty on the Company's Kerrs Gold Property. On October 19th, the Company issued a promissory note in favour of Richbert Agencies S.A. (a company owned by [...]
Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak and their respective Board of Directors are pleased to announce they have signed a definitive agreement in connection with the business combination announced in their joint news release dated November 14. Foundation has agreed to issue to Oak shareholders one (1) common share in Foundation (the "Foundation [...]