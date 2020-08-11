Menü
Sheltered Oak Resources Corp.

Sheltered Oak Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2013
Übernahme
Birch Hill Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2013 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Sheltered Oak Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Birch Hill Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Sheltered Oak Resources Corp.

  • Joint News Release: Foundation and Oak Complete Business Combination
    Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak Resources are pleased to announce that the acquisition of Oak by Foundation by way of three cornered amalgamation (see joint Foundation / Oak news, November 14, 2012, January 15, 2013 and March 28, 2013) was completed today. The common shares of Oak will be delisted from the TSX-V at the open on April 11 [...]
    weiterlesen
    10.04.2013
    von The Newswire
  • Sheltered Oak Halts Stock in Connection with Amalgamation
    Sheltered Oak has voluntarily halted trading in its stock in order to complete the amalgamation with Foundation Resources Inc. As previously announced on April 2, 2013, the Company has received the requisite shareholder approval and will request to have its shares delisted from the TSXV upon completion of the amalgamation and receipt of final [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.04.2013
    von Marketwired
  • Shareholders of Oak Approve Business Combination
    Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak and their respective Board of Directors announce that the shareholders of Oak have approved the acquisition of Oak by Foundation by way of a three cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"). The votes were tabulated during a special shareholder meeting held earlier today. 100% of the votes at the meeting [...]
    weiterlesen
    02.04.2013
    von The Newswire
  • Sheltered Oak Resources Corp. Approval of Richbert Conversion
    Sheltered Oak has received conditional approval from the TSX-V of a previously undisclosed transaction whereby certain debt outstanding held by a related party was converted into a net smelter royalty on the Company's Kerrs Gold Property. On October 19th, the Company issued a promissory note in favour of Richbert Agencies S.A. (a company owned by [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.02.2013
    von Marketwired
  • Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak Execute Amalgamation Agreement
    Foundation Resources and Sheltered Oak and their respective Board of Directors are pleased to announce they have signed a definitive agreement in connection with the business combination announced in their joint news release dated November 14. Foundation has agreed to issue to Oak shareholders one (1) common share in Foundation (the "Foundation [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.01.2013
    von The Newswire

weitere engl. Meldungen


